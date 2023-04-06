US firm slammed for asking ‘only white candidates’ in job advertisement

A company in the United States is facing backlash online after it purportedly posted a job advertisement, asking only for “white” candidates to apply. Arthur Grand Technologies, based in Virginia in the south east of the US, advertised a job on Tuesday for a business analyst in its salesforce and insurance claims team in Dallas, Texas, The Independent reported.

A screenshot of the post swiftly went viral on social media sites such as Twitter and Reddit, where the job application was posted.(AFP)

The job vacancy reads, ''Only born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don't share with candidates]''.

A screenshot of the post swiftly went viral on social media sites such as Twitter and Reddit, where the job application was posted. The company came under fire from users for discriminating against applicants based on their colour or ethnicity.

“Looks like one of Berkshire Hathaway’s vendors... Arthur Grand Technologies Inc... has some problematic hiring processes", a user wrote.

“Not surprising - specially for a role in the white male dominated insurance industry,” another said.

“The south is still segregated to a degree. Seems like business as usual for down there, to me,” another wrote.

After the outrage, the company apologized and said the ad was posted by a new hire at the company. The company wrote on LinkedIn, ''At Arthur Grand, we do not condone or engage in any type of discrimination based of race, colour or religion.''

It added that an investigation was conducted which found a ''new junior recruiter'' was responsible for the ad.

''We conducted an internal investigation and discovered that a new junior recruiter at our firm was responsible for the offending job post. We have taken immediate action and terminated their employment for violating our policy,'' the company added.

