...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

US forces board Iran-linked oil tanker between Sri Lanka and Indonesia in Indian Ocean, says Pentagon

The move comes amid the US blockade of Iranian ports, which was then extended to all Iranian-flagged ships along with any vessel that provides material support.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 07:51 pm IST
Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
Advertisement

The US department of defence said on Tuesday that its forces boarded an oil tanker that they say was previously sanctioned for smuggling Iranian crude oil in Asia.

The Pentagon announcement comes hours ahead of the expiration of an already tenuous ceasefire between the US and Iran(Representative)

According to a social media post from the Pentagon, the US forces “conducted a right-of-visit maritime interdiction” and boarded the M/T Tifani “without incident.” The Pentagon called the vessel “stateless” even though it carried a flag of Botswana.

The move comes amid the US blockade of Iranian ports, which was then extended to all Iranian-flagged ships along with any vessel that provides material support to the country.

This move amid the US-Iran war is claimed to stop any ship tied to Tehran or those suspected of carrying supplies that could help its government, from weapons and oil to metals and electronics.

The Pentagon announcement comes hours ahead of the expiration of an already tenuous ceasefire between the US and Iran, and as Pakistan attempts to broker talks between Washington and Tehran.

Ship was carrying oil between Sri Lanka and Indonesia in the Indian Ocean

US forces in other areas of responsibility “will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran,” General Caine told reporters at the Pentagon.

He specifically pointed to operations in the Pacific and explained that the US would target vessels that left before the blockade began outside the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for energy and other shipments.

The military also detailed an expansive list of goods that it considers contraband, declaring that it will board, search and seize them from merchant vessels “regardless of location.”

A notice published Thursday says any “goods that are destined for an enemy and that may be susceptible to use in armed conflict” are “subject to capture at any place beyond neutral territory.”

 
oil tanker us iran war us top news united states iran indian ocean
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / US forces board Iran-linked oil tanker between Sri Lanka and Indonesia in Indian Ocean, says Pentagon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.