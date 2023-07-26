US governement set to hold historic UFO hearing, will hear multiple testimonies

The United States House of Representatives is set to hear testimony regarding UFOs on Wednesday, July 26. Three witnesses will testify regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP. The hearing will be held by the House's Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs. The United States House of Representatives is set to hear testimony regarding UFOs on Wednesday, July 26 (Pixabay - representational image)

Among those who are expected to testify are former US military and intelligence community personnel who claimed they came in contact with craft defying physics. The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee starting at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on July 26, according to Space.com.

Two people who will testify are former US Navy aviators Ryan Graves and David Fravor. Also set to testify is David Grusch, a former combat officer and veteran of the Pentagon's intelligence community who claimed to have received "extensive classified information about deeply covert programs that he says possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin."

‘The Pentagon and Washington bureaucrats have kept this information hidden’

According to some members of the US Congress, UFO/UAP knowledge actually exists and has been hidden from the public. "The Pentagon and Washington bureaucrats have kept this information hidden for decades, and we're finally going to shed some light on it," Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) said in a House Committee on Oversight and Reform statement. "We're bringing in credible witnesses who can provide public testimony because the American people deserve the truth. We're done with the cover-ups."

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was created at the direction of Congress by the Department of Defense in 2022 to investigate UAP reports. “The status quo on the part of the U.S. government has been to leave the American public in the dark regarding information about UAPs, refuse to answer questions posed by whistleblowers, avoid the concerns Americans have about the possible threats UAPs pose to our national security and public safety, and default to extreme and unnecessary over-classification. If the last few months have taught me anything, it is that this is an issue that matters to Americans. It also impacts the transparency and accountability our government is supposed to grant to the people who it serves. I look forward to bringing this topic to light,” said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.).

