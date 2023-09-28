US government issues new COVID-19 guidelines for households, free rapid tests

United States has restarted its free Covid test program. As per the latest update, four more free COVID-19 rapid tests per household, can be ordered from the official website of the United States government- COVIDTests.gov. The rapid tests will be delivered directly to the people's homes. COVID-19 antigen home tests(AP)

The free COVID-19 rapid tests, are aimed to help uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The tests are advised if a person has COVID-⁠19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell.

According to the information available on the US government's official website, the COVID-19 rapid tests are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR. The tests don't require lab drop-off and the results are available within 30 minutes. The tests can be used for testing whether a person has COVID-⁠19 symptoms or not. It can also be used for testing whether a person is up to date on their COVID-⁠19 vaccines or not.

Notably, Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the US and authorities are monitoring two new variants, BA.2.86, known as Pirola, and EG.5, known as Eris.

Meanwhile, new Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are now available at pharmacies across the US.

ALSO READ| Body double of Melania Trump?, what netizens say about the conspiracy theory

When to take the at-⁠home COVID-19 rapid tests

If a person is having COVID-⁠19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell.

At least 5 days after a person comes into close contact with someone suffering from COVID-⁠19.

Before participating in a gathering with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID-⁠19 vaccines.

.