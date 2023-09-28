News / World News / Body double of Melania Trump?, what netizens say about the conspiracy theory

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 28, 2023 11:50 AM IST

Earlier, many experts and fans claimed that Trump and the secret service had used a body double of Melania.

Conspiracy theories about Donald Trump allegedly using a body double of Melania Trump, during his tenure as the President of USA, have been discussed since 2017. But the wild theories from the past, about Melania, are being discussed again as netizens have been surprised of US Senator John Fetterman's new look. Some feel that a body double of Fetterman is being used during public appearances etc.

Donald Trump with Melania Trump(REUTERS FILE)
The "body double conspiracy theory" about Melania has got wind again as recently, she announced the launch of a range of Christmas decorations. It is in sharp contrast to her previous stand when she said “who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?”

"I am pleased to continue USA Memorabilia’s tradition of celebrating the season with A Red, White and Blue Christmas. This year, I found myself looking to my love for our great nation for inspiration. May everyone experience an abundance of peace & love during the holiday season," tweeted Melania recently.

Notably, during Trump's tenure as president, his relationship with Melania had seen its several ups and downs. Many specualtions were there that his marriage with Melania wouldn't last long.

Earlier, many experts and fans claimed that Trump and the secret service used a body double of Melania during the latter's contentious relationship with the former president.

Here are some tweets which supported the "body double conspiracy theory"

"The only thing I'll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won't notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy," tweeted a person.

"OMG Fake Melania went in the courthouse!!!He had his stand-in for his wife show up. Now that’s pathetic. What kind of LOSER has a fake wife appear for cameras???," posted another person.

"Holy moly! #FakeMelania is back!," wrote a third user.

"To be fair, we said "This is not Melania."And it wasn't," wrote a fourth person.

Meanwhile, Trump is vying to become the President once again and campaigning hard as a Republican candidate for the 2024 Presidential elections.

