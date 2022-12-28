Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US house panel to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday

US house panel to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday

world news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 02:57 AM IST

The committee earlier this month voted to make the tax returns public once they were redacted to remove key identifying information, such as account numbers.

US house panel to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday(AP)
Bloomberg |

Years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns will be released Friday by the Ways and Means Committee, according to a person familiar.

The committee earlier this month voted to make the tax returns public once they were redacted to remove key identifying information, such as account numbers.

The documents, which are to include personal and business filings from 2015 to 2020, will be the first complete look into Trump’s tax records for the years he was running for office and in the White House.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
donald trump
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP