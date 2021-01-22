US House to deliver Trump impeachment to Senate on Monday, say Democrats
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will conduct a full and fair trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump.
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:07 PM IST
The US House of Representatives will deliver an impeachment measure charging former President Donald Trump with inciting insurrection to the Senate on Monday, starting a trial process that could ban him from holding office again, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.
"The House will deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate. The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump. It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
