US imposes sanctions on 5 N.Korean firms in response to ballistic missile tests
The United States on Friday (local time) imposed sanctions on five North Korean entities in response to ballistic missile tests.
"The United States is sanctioning five Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DMRK) entities pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their means of delivery. Today's action is in response to the DPRK's ongoing development of its WMD and ballistic missile programs in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
According to the statement, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating the DPRK Ministry of Rocket Industry and four of its subordinate companies, Unchon Trading Corporation, Sungnisan Trading Corporation, Hapjanggang Trading Corporation, and Korea Rounsan Trading Corporation.
The DPRK Ministry of Rocket Industry is subordinate to the DPRK's Munitions Industry Department, which is responsible for overseeing the DPRK's ballistic missile programs and was sanctioned by the Department of State in 2010.
The DPRK Ministry of Rocket Industry works with DPRK overseas representatives from other DPRK organizations to support Ministry of Rocket Industry procurement goals, the statement said.
The DPRK's escalatory launches of ballistic missiles - including at least three recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests - are a blatant violation of UNSC resolutions and pose a grave threat to regional stability and international peace and security, according to the statement.
"We continue to coordinate closely with our allies and partners to address the threats posed by the DPRK's destabilizing activities and to advance our shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
"We remain committed to diplomacy with the DPRK and call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue. At the same time, we continue to urge all UN Member States to fully implement the UNSC resolutions addressing the DPRK in order to constrain its ability to advance its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," the statement said.
As a result of today's sanctions, any property or interests in property of the designated persons in the possession or control of US persons or entities or within the United States must be blocked, and US persons are prohibited from dealing with any of the designated parties, it added.
-
Biden, other world leaders send across Ramadan wishes: 'Blessed, peaceful month'
With the Ramadan (also known as Ramazan or Ramzan) festivities kicking off, world leaders sent across their wishes to the Muslim community as the holy month starts. The date of Ramadan – a festival that involves month-long fasting – depends upon the sighting of the crescent Moon. This year, in India, the holy month is likely to begin on Saturday evening after the moon sighting, with the first fast being observed on Sunday.
-
China tells EU it will pursue Ukraine peace in its own way
China offered the European Union assurances on Friday that it would seek peace in Ukraine but said this would be on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance towards Russia. Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders that Beijing would push for peace in "its own way", while President Xi Jinping saidXi'se hoped the EU would treat China "independently", in a nod to Europe's close ties with the United States.
-
Russia headed for recession, closed economy despite rouble rebound: US
Punishing sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Moscow for invading Ukraine are pushing Russia into recession and starting to turn it back into a closed economy, a senior US Treasury official said on Friday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the Treasury sees Russia as struggling with steep inflation, diminished exports and shortages despite a recovery of its rouble against the dollar.
-
A Ukraine artist turned abandoned Russian military tank into his canvas amid war
In what is being described as an inspiring gesture to choose 'art over war', Maxim Kilderov, a Ukrainian graffiti artist who lives in the Nova Kakhovka city in the southern part of the country, used an abandoned Russian military tank as his canvas. The photograph of Kilderov's work was tweeted by Ukraine's foreign ministry in an acknowledgment of his intent to give a message of peace.
-
Sri Lanka declares emergency as economic crisis, protests escalate: 10 updates
The decision to declare an emergency, Rajapaksa was quoted as saying in reports, was taken to ensure public security, public order and maintenance of supplies and essential services.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics