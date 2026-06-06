U.S., Iran exchange fire as Hormuz tensions persist

The U.S. and Iran exchanged fire again overnight, the latest in a series of skirmishes that has kept tensions high in the Strait of Hormuz.

PREMIUM A worker raises the Iranian flag in central Tehran.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The U.S. military said it shot down four Iranian attack drones that had been launched toward the strategic waterway, which Iran has effectively shut down since early in the war and which the U.S. has made sporadic efforts to pry open.

The military said it also struck what it called surveillance and radar sites along Iran’s coast to diminish Tehran’s ability to launch further attacks.