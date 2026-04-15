US-Iran mistrust can't be solved overnight, says JD Vance; Tehran ‘wants’ a deal

After the failed peace talks in Pakistan over the weekend, US vice president JD Vance said on Tuesday that there was a lot of "mistrust" between Washington and Tehran, an issue he said cannot be resolved overnight.

Vice President JD Vance was the lead negotiator for the US delegation in the talks with Iran.(AP)

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His remarks came against the backdrop of President Donald Trump dropping hints that the talks to end the war in Iran could resume in Islamabad over the next two days. Follow US-Iran war news live updates

Vance was the lead negotiator for the US delegation in the talks with Iran.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event, Vance noted that the negotiation in Islamabad was a meeting at a level that had never taken place between Iran and the US in nearly five decades.

ALSO READ | ‘Up to India to decide but…’: What US envoy said on Delhi's role in efforts to end Iran war

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{{^usCountry}} The vice president said there was a lot of mistrust between the two sides, adding that it cannot be resolved overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vice president said there was a lot of mistrust between the two sides, adding that it cannot be resolved overnight. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "This was a meeting that never happened at that level between the US and the Iranian government in 49 years... So there is a lot of mistrust between Iran and the USA, and it can't be solved overnight," Vance said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This was a meeting that never happened at that level between the US and the Iranian government in 49 years... So there is a lot of mistrust between Iran and the USA, and it can't be solved overnight," Vance said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Vance affirmed that the Iranian negotiators wanted to make a deal, adding that he feels good about the positions of the two sides. "I know that the people sitting across wanted to make a deal... We negotiated in good faith... I feel very good about where we are," he added.

Two-week ceasefire, but a US naval blockade

The joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered the ongoing war in the Middle East region, with strikes spilling onto Gulf nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, etc.

Last week, Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, just an hour and a half before his self-imposed deadline expired. The US President said it would be a "double-sided ceasefire" and subject to the "complete reopening" of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Though the two-week ceasefire is still in effect, peace talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad, Pakistan, over the weekend bore no fruit. Delegations from both sides returned to their countries without a deal.

ALSO READ | 'Iran was unable to...': JD Vance reveals reason why US left Pakistan without a deal with Tehran

Following the failure of the peace talks, Trump announced a blockade of all Iranian ports by the US naval forces. He said that the American troops would block all vessels from entering or exiting Iran.

The US Central Command on Tuesday said that the forces "fully implemented" the blockade of Iranian ports.

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"An estimated 90% of Iran's economy is fueled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade into and out of Iran by sea," the Central Command said in a post on X.

Trump hints talks could resume soon

US President Donald Trump hinted on Tuesday that a fresh round of talks between Iran and the US could resume later this week in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said he thinks that the war with Iran is close to over. "I view it as very close to being over," he added.

"I think it's - I had to divert because if I didn't do that, right now you'd have Iran with a nuclear weapon. And if they had a nuclear weapon, you'd be calling everyone over there 'sir,' and you don't want to do that," Trump said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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