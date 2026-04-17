US Iran news LIVE: Trump says Iran war ending ‘pretty soon’; Israel-Lebanon ceasefire begins
US Iran news LIVE: US President Donald Trump also said that the next round of talks with Iran may be held over the weekend after last week's negotiations failed to clinch a deal between Iran and the US.
US Iran news LIVE: With anticipation surrounding the possible next round of talks between the Washington and Tehran, US President Donald Trump has said that the war in Iran is going "swimmingly" and that it "should be ending pretty soon." He said this while speaking at an event in Las Vegas, Navada. ...Read More
Trump also said the next meeting between the US and Iran may take place over the weekend, adding to optimism that the Iran war could be nearing an end. Trump said Iran had offered not to possess nuclear weapons for more than 20 years. Tehran's nuclear ambitions were a sticking point at talks in Islamabad last weekend.
"We're going to see what happens. But I think we're very close to making a deal with Iran," he told reporters outside the White House. Reports had said that while the US proposed a 20 year pause to Iran's nuclear programme at Islamabad talks, while Iran had counterproposed a pause of five years.
US-Iran war began on February 28 with a US -Israeli attack and thousands have been killed since then. Oil prices have also surged, creating a major political headache for the US president.
Israel-Lebanon ceasefire starts
A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on Thursday after last week's strikes on Lebanon caused massive loss of lives and widespread destruction. The attacks also threatened the fragile truce between Iran and the US as Iran termed the strikes as ceasefire violation.
If the Lebanon ceasefire clears the way for a broader peace deal with Iran, it would be a significant win for the Trump administration, which has struggled so far to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and block Iran's path to a nuclear weapon.
Celebratory gunfire rang out across parts of Beirut as the clock struck midnight on Thursday, the time the ceasefire was set to go into effect. For around half an hour, the sound of explosions from rockets fired in celebration could also be heard, witnesses said.
But the pause in hostilities remained fragile.
The Lebanese Army said early on Friday that Israel committed violations of the ceasefire after it took effect, including the intermittent shelling of several southern Lebanese villages.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which had said earlier that its forces remained deployed in the area. In a post on X, Arabic-language military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the deployment was in response to what he described as continued Hezbollah militant activity.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 07:07:57 am
US Iran news LIVE: Victory very shortly, says Trump
US Iran news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that the United States is heading towards "victory very shortly" against Iran while making strong remarks on military developments involving Iran and past US operations in the region.
Speaking during an event here, Trump suggested progress in ongoing strategic actions and claimed significant degradation of Iranian capabilities.
"And I said, we're in there for two months, and you know what? We're gonna have victory very shortly," he said.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 07:01:29 am
US Iran news LIVE: Trump says oil prices will go down if war with Iran ends
US Iran news LIVE: US President Donald Trump earlier said that he thought the US had a chance of a deal with Iran.
"And if that happens, oil goes way down, prices go way down, inflation goes way down, and ... much more importantly than even that, you won't have a nuclear holocaust," he said.
The president said he was not sure a two-week ceasefire agreed with Iran last week would need to be extended beyond next week, adding that Tehran wanted to make a deal.
"We have a very good relationship with Iran right now, as hard as it is to believe. And I think it's a combination of about four weeks of bombing, and a very powerful blockade."
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 06:53:01 am
US Iran news LIVE: Lebanon accuses Iran of ceasefire violation
US Iran news LIVE: The Lebanese Army said early on Friday that Israel committed violations of the ceasefire after it took effect, including the intermittent shelling of several southern Lebanese villages.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which had said earlier that its forces remained deployed in the area. In a post on X, Arabic-language military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the deployment was in response to what he described as continued Hezbollah militant activity.
Hezbollah released a lengthy statement detailing what it described as its military operations against Israel throughout Thursday, which showed that its last attack came at 11:50 p.m. local time, 10 minutes before the ceasefire took effect.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 06:50:38 am
US Iran news LIVE: Celebration in Beirut as Israel Lebanon ceasefire begins
US Iran news LIVE: A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on Thursday after last week's strikes on Lebanon caused massive loss of lives and widespread destruction. The attacks also threatened the fragile truce between Iran and the US as Iran termed the strikes as ceasefire violation.
If the Lebanon ceasefire clears the way for a broader peace deal with Iran, it would be a significant win for the Trump administration, which has struggled so far to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and block Iran's path to a nuclear weapon.
Celebratory gunfire rang out across parts of Beirut as the clock struck midnight on Thursday, the time the ceasefire was set to go into effect. For around half an hour, the sound of explosions from rockets fired in celebration could also be heard, witnesses said.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 06:47:32 am
US Iran news LIVE: Trump's big update on talks with Iran
US Iran news LIVE: US President Trump has said the next meeting between the US and Iran may take place over the weekend, adding to optimism that the Iran war could be nearing an end. Trump said Iran had offered not to possess nuclear weapons for more than 20 years. Tehran's nuclear ambitions were a sticking point at talks in Islamabad last weekend.
- Fri, 17 Apr 2026 06:45:09 am
US Iran news LIVE: Trump says Iran war ending ‘pretty soon’
US Iran news LIVE: US President Donald Trump has said that the war in Iran is going "swimmingly" and that it "should be ending pretty soon." He said this while speaking at an event in Las Vegas, Navada.