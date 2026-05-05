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US Iran War LIVE: Trump's ‘will be blown off Earth’ warning to Iran as fresh attacks put ceasefire under strain

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 05, 2026 07:44:19 am IST

US-Iran War LIVE: It all started when Trump on Monday said that the US would begin guiding ships through the Strait of Hormuz, in an effort he dubbed “Project Freedom.”

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In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency, vessels are pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.(AFP)

US-Iran War LIVE: Iran and the US tested an already fragile ceasefire as both nations fired munitions at each other in the crucial waterway of the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours. While US President Donald Trump refused to comment on whether the truce holds or not, in an interview to Fox News, he warned that Iran will be “blown off the face of the Earth” if it targets US ships. ...Read More

 

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  • Tue, 05 May 2026 07:27:08 am

    US Iran War LIVE: Ceasefire under strain

    US Iran War LIVE: Iran and the US tested an already fragile ceasefire as both nations fired munitions at each other in the crucial waterway of the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours.

    While US President Donald Trump refused to comment on whether the truce holds or not, in an interview to Fox News, he warned that Iran will be “blown off the face of the Earth” if it targets US ships.

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