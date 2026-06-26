US-Iran war LIVE updates: US blames Tehran for ship attack in Hormuz that threatens peace deal

US-Iran war LIVE updates: A vessel was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman following the passage of several tankers that used a route backed by the United Nations on Thursday, British military said. ...Read More

The head of the International Maritime Organisation said the plan to move stranded ships out of the Persian Gulf through the strait will be on hold until the agency can confirm safety guarantees for the ships on the evacuation list and in the region, the Associated Press reported.

The report of a strike came hours after Iran threatened vessels to stop using the route through the strait without Tehran's permission. The vessel that was attacked was not part of the evacuation effort, said Arsenio Dominguez, the UN agency's secretary-general.

A US official told The Associated Press that the vessel was hit by an Iranian drone.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive situation, said the merchant vessel Ever Lovely was attacked by a drone being flown by the Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.