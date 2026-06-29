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US-Iran war LIVE updates: Tehran, Washington agree to halt attacks, will hold talks in Qatar

By Karishma Ayaldasani
Jun 29, 2026 07:44:43 am IST

US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Sunday said it launched missiles and drones at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the 5th Fleet naval base in Salman Port, Bahrain.

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US-Iran war latest: The hostilities began earlier this week after Iran attacked a cargo ship cross the Strait of Hormuz and US military responded with retaliatory attack. (AFP/Bloomberg)

US-Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran have agreed to halt attacks after exchanging strikes over the weekend and have decided to meet in Qatar this week to discuss the crucial trade waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, and other issues to potentially end the war, Axios reported. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 29 Jun 2026 07:44:42 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices ease as US-Iran pause attacks

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices rose early on Monday but later eased after the United States and Iran agreed to stop attacking each other following weekend tensions that saw an oil supertanker struck near the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported.

    Brent crude traded near $72 a barrel after climbing as much as 1.9% earlier in the session, while West Texas Intermediate remained below $70.

  • Mon, 29 Jun 2026 07:35:14 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: How did the hostilities begin

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: The hostilities began last this week after Iran attacked the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25 while it was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast.

    US President Donald Trump called the attack a "foolish" violation of the ceasefire, and the US military said it struck Iranian missile and drone storage facilities in response over two days.

  • Mon, 29 Jun 2026 07:34:37 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: US warns of military action

    The current halt in tit-for-tat attacks comes after US President Donald Trump warned of further military action if attacks in the Strait of Hormuz continue. Meanwhile, Iran warned that any ceasefire violations would "result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes."

  • Mon, 29 Jun 2026 06:54:27 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Countries to hold talks in Qatar after agreeing to halt attacks; Hormuz discussion on the table

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran have agreed to halt attacks before the two sides meet in Qatar this week to discuss the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, and other issues aimed at ending the war, Axios reported.

    A senior US official said the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) remains "on track," CNN reported.

    "Nothing has been cancelled. Technical talks regarding the implementation of the MoU are on track for the coming days as planned, and deconfliction channels are up and running after the Lake Lucerne Summit," the official said, referring to recent talks in Switzerland led on the US side by Vice President JD Vance.

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