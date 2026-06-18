Iran war LIVE: Deal takes ‘immediate effect’ as leaders sign, all eyes on Geneva ceremony

Iran war LIVE: Leaders of Iran and the US have signed a memorandum of understanding, an interim document to end the Middle East war, moderator Pakistani has confirmed. 'It shall enter into force with immediate effect", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said. ...Read More

Sharif said Pakistan and co-mediator Qatar will still host an official signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland. His post came shortly after Trump said he’d signed the agreement during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles.

The agreement calls for Tehran to, at a minimum, dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and would waive but not permanently end sanctions on the country, the Associated Press reported, citing US officials.

The agreement would also open the Strait of Hormuz toll-free for two months and affirm a commitment to Lebanon’s territorial integrity in the face of Israel’s invasion against the Hezbollah militant group.