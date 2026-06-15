US-Iran war news LIVE: Peace deal ‘now complete’, signing set for June 19 in Switzerland
US-Iran war news LIVE: The peace deal was mediated by Pakistan, with both Washington and Tehran confirming the agreement. An official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19.
US-Iran war news LIVE: The United States and Iran announced an agreement for an immediate and permanent halt to military operations, including actions involving Lebanon, raising hopes of an end to months of regional conflict. ...Read More
This agreement reportedly is not a final peace treaty. It is a memorandum of understanding that sets up a 60-day negotiating period, during which US and Iranian officials will work toward a more comprehensive agreement.
Top points from US-Iran peace deal
-June 19 signing date: The peace deal was mediated by Pakistan, with both Washington and Tehran confirming the agreement. An official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.
-Removal of the US naval blockade: US President Donald Trump declared that the deal with Iran was complete and announced the removal of the US naval blockade, authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping.
-International maritime traffic to resume: Trump said the move would allow international maritime traffic to resume, signaling that oil shipments through one of the world's most critical waterways could restart without restrictions.
-Negotiations to begin: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi described the agreement as bringing an immediate end to the war between the two countries and said negotiations for a final agreement would begin within two months.
-Israel strikes Hezbollah: The peace announcement came hours after tensions had escalated over an Israeli strike targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah in Beirut, which had threatened to derail diplomatic efforts.
-What Sharif said: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that both sides had agreed to permanently terminate military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Sharif also thanked the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for supporting the mediation process that led to the agreement.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 07:21:53 am
US-Iran war news LIVE updates: Will Strait of Hormuz reopen now?
US-Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump said the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route for global oil and gas supplies that Iran has effectively shut down for months, would open on Friday, and that he had ordered the end of the US blockade of Iranian ports.
"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump wrote. Oil prices fell on the news. Brent crude futures fell 4% in early trading on Monday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate slid more than 4.6%. Stock markets in Asia jumped.
Former Biden administration State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Trump had made important concessions to Iran to achieve the status quo that existed before he launched the war.
"We have no assurances the nuclear program will ever be addressed, but Iran has shown the world it can take the global economy hostage and get something from the U.S. in return," said Miller.
Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said a more expansive agreement would be negotiated during a 60-day ceasefire period, including sanctions relief for Iran.
(Reuters)
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 07:17:17 am
US-Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump celebrates his 80th birthday with Iran deal and UFC cage fight at the White House
US-Iran war news LIVE updates: President Donald Trump has confirmed a deal with Iran that he said would allow oil traffic to begin again through the Strait of Hormuz.
The announcement, made on social media, came just a couple hours before the president was slated to celebrate his 80th birthday and the nation’s 250th anniversary with an unusual White House event: a UFC show featuring seven fights within an eight-sided, wire-mesh cage.
UFC Freedom 250 is set to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on the White House South Lawn.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 07:13:27 am
US-Iran war news LIVE updates: How the deal was announced
US-Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump confirmed the agreement in a post on Truth Social, writing: “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”
Pakistan, which served as a mediator throughout the negotiations, played a key role in bringing the two sides together. Sharif announced on X that “both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” adding that the official signing ceremony will take place on June 19 in Switzerland.
The deal almost fell apart on Sunday after Israel struck the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 06:49:20 am
US-Iran war news LIVE updates: What is in the deal
US-Iran war news LIVE updates: Both countries agreed to stop fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, which had long been a sticking point since Israel wanted it excluded from any US-Iran agreement.
The US agreed to lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Trump said traffic through the Strait of Hormuz should resume without any payment being imposed on vessels.
The official signing ceremony is set for June 19 in Switzerland and technical talks between the two sides will be held this week.
The deal also calls for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, with highly enriched nuclear material to be destroyed on-site by the US and an enforceable verification system put in place.
A senior administration official said the agreement would also guarantee “long-term peace in the region,” including with Israel and Iran's proxies, per MS Now.
However, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that the US had agreed to allow Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium on Iranian soil under a final deal, a position that differs from what the US has said.