US Iran war LIVE updates: US deploys third military aircraft in West Asia waters amid tensions with Tehran

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US Iran war LIVE updates: CENTCOM posted on X stating the USS George HW Bush has been deployed in the Indian ocean

US Iran war LIVE updates: The US military has deployed third aircraft carrier, the USS George HW Bush, to the Middle East in the Indian Ocean. This buildup comes amid a fragile ceasefire that has paused the US-Israeli attacks against Iran. At the same time, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following talks in Washington. Trump also ruled out the use of nuclear weapons against Iran, stating that the US has already weakened Iran’s military through conventional means. He warned that any rearmament by Iran during the ceasefire could be quickly neutralised. US deploys third carrier near middle east US military on Thursday confirmed that USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, bringing the number of the massive American warships operating in the region to three. The Bush was sailing "in the Indian Ocean in the US Central Command area of responsibility, April 23," the military command responsible for the Middle East said in a post on X. The post also had an image of the carrier with its deck packed with warplanes. A second carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, was operating in the Red Sea on Thursday, while a third carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, is also in the region. The deployment of the third aircraft carrier to the Middle East comes during a more than two-week ceasefire that paused the devastating US-Israeli air campaign against Iran that was launched in late February. Israel Lebanon extends ceasefire US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between by three weeks after talks at the White House. Trump said the meeting between the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the United States, the second in the past week, went “very well,” but during an Oval Office gathering he acknowledged that “they do have Hezbollah to think about.” Trump rules out using nuclear weapons on Iran Trump on Thursday said that he would not use a nuclear weapon in the war against Iran. Talking to the reporters at White House he said, "Why would I use a nuclear weapon? We've totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it." US President also added that nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody. When asked how long he was willing to wait for a long-term peace deal with Iran, Trump said, "Don't rush me." Trump says ‘could knock out’ Iran's weaponry Trump said Iran might have loaded up their weaponry "a little bit" during the two-week ceasefire, but added that the U.S. military could knock that out in about one day. "Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft is gone ...maybe they loaded up a little bit during the two-week hiatus, but we'll knock that out about one day, if they did," Trump added. Meanwhile, prospective peace talks in Pakistan were hanging in the balance, with no sign of a return to diplomacy to end a standoff in the Strait of Hormuz. Second round of talks could not take off as Iran refused to attend the negotiations in Pakistan over its demands, including insistence on nuclear rights. ...Read More

Trump also ruled out the use of nuclear weapons against Iran, stating that the US has already weakened Iran’s military through conventional means. He warned that any rearmament by Iran during the ceasefire could be quickly neutralised. US deploys third carrier near middle east US military on Thursday confirmed that USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, bringing the number of the massive American warships operating in the region to three. The Bush was sailing "in the Indian Ocean in the US Central Command area of responsibility, April 23," the military command responsible for the Middle East said in a post on X. The post also had an image of the carrier with its deck packed with warplanes. A second carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, was operating in the Red Sea on Thursday, while a third carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, is also in the region. The deployment of the third aircraft carrier to the Middle East comes during a more than two-week ceasefire that paused the devastating US-Israeli air campaign against Iran that was launched in late February. Israel Lebanon extends ceasefire US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between by three weeks after talks at the White House. Trump said the meeting between the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the United States, the second in the past week, went “very well,” but during an Oval Office gathering he acknowledged that “they do have Hezbollah to think about.” Trump rules out using nuclear weapons on Iran Trump on Thursday said that he would not use a nuclear weapon in the war against Iran. Talking to the reporters at White House he said, "Why would I use a nuclear weapon? We've totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it." US President also added that nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody. When asked how long he was willing to wait for a long-term peace deal with Iran, Trump said, "Don't rush me." Trump says ‘could knock out’ Iran's weaponry Trump said Iran might have loaded up their weaponry "a little bit" during the two-week ceasefire, but added that the U.S. military could knock that out in about one day. "Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft is gone ...maybe they loaded up a little bit during the two-week hiatus, but we'll knock that out about one day, if they did," Trump added. Meanwhile, prospective peace talks in Pakistan were hanging in the balance, with no sign of a return to diplomacy to end a standoff in the Strait of Hormuz. Second round of talks could not take off as Iran refused to attend the negotiations in Pakistan over its demands, including insistence on nuclear rights.