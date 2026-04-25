Iran news LIVE updates: Tehran says no direct talks with US planned; Trump sends envoys Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan

Soon after Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan, Tehran said clearly that there would be no direct talks with American officials during the visit.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei wrote on X that "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US." He added that Pakistani officials would pass messages between both sides.

Trump rules out using nuclear weapons on Iran

On Thursday, Trump said he would not use a nuclear weapon in the conflict with Iran. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said, "Why would I use a nuclear weapon? We've totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it."

The US President also said that nuclear weapons should never be used by anyone. When asked how long he was ready to wait for a long-term peace agreement with Iran, Trump said, "Don't rush me."

US imposes sanctions on a China-based oil refinery and 40 shippers over Iranian oil

The Trump administration has imposed economic sanctions on a major oil refinery in China and about 40 shipping firms and tankers linked to the transport of Iranian oil.

The decision, announced on Friday and first reported by The Associated Press, follows through on the administration’s warning to apply secondary sanctions on companies and countries doing business with Iran. It is also part of the US government’s wider push to cut Iran’s main source of income, its oil exports.

Leavitt says Vance is willing to go to Pakistan ‘if we feel it’s a necessary use of his time’

White House press secretary Karolien Leavitt told reporters that the president sent Witkoff and Kushner “to hear the Iranians out.”

“We’ve certainly seen some progress from the Iranian side in the last couple of days,” Leavitt said, without giving further details on what US officials were being told.

She said vice president JD Vance would not travel, but remains “deeply involved.”