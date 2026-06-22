US-Iran war LIVE updates: ‘De-confliction cell’ with Lebanon, roadmap to final deal agreed during round 1 of peace talks

US-Iran war LIVE updates: The opening round of negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia has wrapped up, according to a joint statement released by mediators Pakistan and Qatar on Monday. The talks began under strain after Tehran announced that it had once again shut the Strait of Hormuz, and US President Donald Trump repeated his warnings that attacks on Iran could resume. ...Read More

US vice president JD Vance held discussions with Iranian representatives on Sunday at Buergenstock, a Swiss mountain resort owned by Qatar. The meeting marked the start of talks under a memorandum of understanding agreed last week, which extended a fragile ceasefire in place since April for at least another 60 days.

The temporary peace deal signed by the two sides called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies, and an end to all fighting, including in Lebanon, where Israel has continued to carry out deadly strikes while Iran-backed Hezbollah has launched attacks on Israeli positions.

Iran said over the weekend that it had once again stopped shipping through the strait, arguing that the US had not fulfilled its promise to stop the fighting in Lebanon. Tehran also said that Sunday's talks would not address major issues such as its nuclear programme.