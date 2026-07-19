US-Iran war LIVE: Iran 'hits' two US bases in Kuwait, uncertainty looms over peace deal as attacks escalate
US-Iran war LIVE: Two US soldiers were killed and four injured in Iranian fire in Jordan. Following the killings, the US military said that it carried out new airstrikes against Iran on Sunday to “swiftly punish” the country’s Revolutionary Guard for the casualties.
US-Iran war LIVE: Tensions in the Middle East further escalated on Saturday after two US soldiers were killed, and four others injured, in Iranian fire in Jordan. Washington has not yet identified the soldiers killed and injured in the attack. ...Read More
Following this, the US military said it carried out new airstrikes against Iran on Sunday to “swiftly punish” the country’s Revolutionary Guard for the casualties caused during attack in Jordan.
The strikes were designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to restrict the traffic of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said. The waterway accounted for roughly 20% of global oil supplies before the war.
Since the war began, 16 US service members have been killed and over 430 wounded.
Iran' suspends' commitments to interim deal
An Iranian negotiator said Tehran had suspended its commitments under the interim deal with the US, the Associated Press reported. This is huge setback to the ceasefire measures as the war shows no end in sight.
Strikes reported in southern Iran
An area near Sirik, on the Strait of Hormuz, was targeted around 1:30 a.m. local time, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, which cited local authorities in southern Hormozgan province.
A location near Hajiabad, in the same province, was also targeted, and explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, according to IRNA. An area near Qeshm Island, inside the strait, was also targeted, according to Iran's state-run broadcaster, IRIB.
In neighboring Iraq, a base of the Kurdistan Freedom Party, an Iranian Kurdish dissident group, near Irbil was struck by a drone early Sunday, wounding eight of its members, according to Rebaz Sharifi, a military official with the group.
Residents of Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region, also heard explosions from air defenses early Sunday.
Irbil has been targeted by drone attacks multiple times over the past four days, which coincided with a visit by new Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to Washington last week and an ongoing escalation between the U.S. and Iran.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but in the past both Iran and Iran-backed Iraqi militias have launched attacks in the Kurdish region, where both U.S. troops and armed Kurdish Iranian dissident groups are present.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 19, 2026 08:25 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says two US military assets in Kuwait hit
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran military has said that it targeted US military assets in two bases in Kuwait.
- Jul 19, 2026 08:10 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump's signature on deals worthless, says Khamenei
US-Iran war LIVE: In a written statement carried by the official social media accounts of Iran's supreme leader and Iranian state media, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said U.S. actions have shown that Trump's signature was "utterly worthless and devoid of credibility."
The statement warned of "even heavier costs and further humiliation" for the United States. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- Jul 19, 2026 08:09 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Nearly six missiles hit outskirts of Iran's Qeshm
US-Iran war LIVE: Nearly six missiles struck areas on the outskirts of Qeshm Island, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported. The report added that security officials and relevant authorities have not yet made any statements on the incident. The authorities have bot released any information about the extent of potential damage or casualties, the report added.
- Jul 19, 2026 08:04 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Pakistan raises jet fuel price by PKR 40.35 per litre amid global oil market volatility
US-Iran war LIVE: Pakistan has increased the price of jet fuel used by commercial airlines by PKR 40.35 per litre, taking the latest price to PKR 291.55 per litre, The Express Tribune reported, citing sources.
According to The Express Tribune, the increase is expected to raise operating costs for airlines and may lead to higher airfares.
Sources told The Express Tribune that the latest revision comes just two weeks after a previous hike, bringing the cumulative increase in jet fuel prices over the past fortnight to PKR 53.58 per litre. The rise has been attributed to increasing international oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The higher aviation fuel prices are expected to put additional pressure on airlines, as fuel costs account for a significant portion of their operational expenses. Industry sources indicated that carriers may consider increasing ticket prices to manage the impact of rising costs.
The development comes after the Pakistani government announced a shift to daily petroleum price reviews, replacing the earlier weekly pricing mechanism, The Express Tribune reported.
The decision was taken amid renewed volatility in global energy markets following escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.
via ANI
- Jul 19, 2026 08:02 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Strikes hit Iraq's Kurdish region
US-Iran war LIVE: In neighboring Iraq, a base of the Kurdistan Freedom Party, an Iranian Kurdish dissident group, near Irbil was struck by a drone early Sunday, wounding eight of its members, according to Rebaz Sharifi, a military official with the group.
Residents of Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region, also heard explosions from air defenses early Sunday.
Irbil has been targeted by drone attacks multiple times over the past four days, which coincided with a visit by new Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to Washington last week and an ongoing escalation between the U.S. and Iran.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but in the past both Iran and Iran-backed Iraqi militias have launched attacks in the Kurdish region, where both U.S. troops and armed Kurdish Iranian dissident groups are present.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:58 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says electricity and desalination plant hit in US strikes
US-Iran war LIVE: On Saturday, Iranian state media reported that U.S. airstrikes had hit an electricity and desalination plant in Hormozgan and damaged tunnels and bridges, disrupting a main highway toward Bandar Abbas, the site of Iran’s main port near the narrowest part of the strait.
Trump has threatened to target Iran’s power stations and bridges to try to compel Tehran to loosen its hold on the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. in the past week also reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports to halt its shipments of crude oil, and the military on Saturday said it had redirected five ships and disabled one since then.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:58 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: US strikes target southern Iran
US-Iran war LIVE: An area near Sirik, on the Strait of Hormuz, was targeted around 1:30 a.m. local time, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, which cited local authorities in southern Hormozgan province.
In the same province, a location near Hajiabad was targeted and explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, according to IRNA. An area near Qeshm Island, which is inside the strait, was also targeted, according to Iran's state-run broadcaster, IRIB.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:57 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait says civilian sites targeted
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait said Iran had struck a power and water plant as well as an oil facility, accusing it of targeting civilian infrastructure.
Kuwait's state oil firm also reported injuries and damage after an Iranian attack targeting the oil facility, according to the state news agency.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:56 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Hezbollah holds mass funeral
US-Iran war LIVE: Hezbollah held a mass funeral for dozens of people, most of them fighters killed in the most recent fighting with Israel, in southern Lebanon's Majdal Selm.
In the heavily damaged village, Hezbollah buried 44 people, 39 of them fighters and four civilians said to have been killed in Israeli operations, and one man who died of natural causes.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:55 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran plans ‘unforgettable lessons’
US-Iran war LIVE: Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to teach the US "unforgettable lessons", saying Washington's attacks in spite of a framework deal to end the war showed US President Donald Trump's signature to be worthless.
"Now that the American enemy seeks to incite war and bear its most serious consequences, it should know that the dear Iranian nation and the axis of resistance have unforgettable lessons to offer it," Khamenei said in a statement carried by state TV.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:53 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: US issues worldwide travel caution amid rising tensions
US-Iran war LIVE: The US Department of State on Saturday (local time) issued a worldwide travel caution for American citizens, citing heightened tensions in West Asia and warning of a complex security environment with the potential for unforeseen escalation amid the heightened military operation from both the US and Iranian sides in the region.
In a statement, the State Department advised Americans across the world, particularly those in West Asia, to exercise increased caution and stay informed about rapidly evolving security developments.
"Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the advisory said.
The department urged US citizens in the region to closely monitor the news for breaking developments and follow security guidance issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.
"We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution," the statement added.
The advisory also warned that flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures could disrupt travel, as regional tensions continue to affect aviation operations.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:47 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: US forces redirect 5 commercial vessels, disable 1 after resumption of naval blockade on Iran
US-Iran war LIVE: US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) stated that American forces have redirected five commercial vessels and disabled one vessel after the resumption of a naval blockade against Iran.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said US naval forces were continuing to enforce the blockade operations, with the USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conducting operations in the Arabian Sea.
"USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) transits the Arabian Sea while an MH-60S Sea Hawk flies nearby. American forces continue to strictly enforce the ongoing naval blockade against Iran. As of July 18, CENTCOM has redirected 5 commercial vessels and disabled 1," CENTCOM said.
On Wednesday, CENTCOM said that the American forces disabled an empty oil tanker travelling towards an Iranian port after the vessel allegedly ignored multiple warnings while attempting to violate a naval blockade imposed on the Islamic Republic.
In a statement, CENTCOM said that its forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran on July 15 by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail towards an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.
"U.S. forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran on July 15, by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf," CENTCOM said.
via ANI
- Jul 19, 2026 07:44 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says it is suspending commitments to interim deal with US as the two exchange attacks
US-Iran war LIVE: An Iranian negotiator said Tehran had suspended its commitments under the interim deal with the US, AP reported. This is huge setback to the ceasefire measures as the war shows no end in sight.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:40 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Iranian embassy in India condemns US strikes on Chabahar Port
US-Iran war LIVE: The Iranian Embassy in India on Saturday condemned the US strikes on Iran's Shahid Kalantari Port in Chabahar, which led to the destruction of the surveillance tower, calling it a "war crime."
In a post on X, the Embassy expressed grave criticism towards what it described as the deliberate targeting of civilian and economic infrastructure by the US, recognising it as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.
"The deliberate targeting of civilian and economic infrastructure, including the Chabahar Port, constitutes a clear war crime and a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations," the Embassy stated.
The Embassy underlined US' obligations to protect civilian assets, and said, "By targeting civilian and economic infrastructure, the United States has once again demonstrated its disregard for international law and its obligations to protect civilian objects during armed conflict."
- Jul 19, 2026 07:35 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Strikes near Sirik
US-Iran war LIVE: An area near Sirik, on the Strait of Hormuz, was targeted around 1:30 a.m. local time, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, which cited local authorities in southern Hormozgan province.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:34 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran threatens 'unforgettable lessons', as two US troops killed
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's supreme leader vowed to teach the United States "unforgettable lessons" on Saturday, as Washington reported its first military deaths since renewing its hostilities with the Islamic republic.
A month after the foes signed a now-abandoned preliminary deal aimed at ending their war, Tehran struck infrastructure around the Gulf in retaliation for a week of intensifying US attacks, which Iran said had hit an airport, a railway station and bridges.
Iran hit an oil facility in Kuwait as well as a power and water plant, authorities in the Gulf state said, while in Bahrain the army said air defences repelled a wave of Iranian attacks.
Tehran also launched fresh strikes in Jordan, where the US military's Central Command said two service members were killed on Friday as they "defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks". It said another service member was still missing in action.
via AP
- Jul 19, 2026 07:32 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: 'Wouldn't waste a single second fleeing, says Iranian : lawmaker in warning to US
US-Iran war LIVE: The head of the National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi has issued a fresh warning to the United States, saying American troops would "not waste a single second fleeing" if they fully understood the implications of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's recent remarks about "unforgettable lessons".
In a post on X on Saturday (local time) , Azizi referred to Khamenei's warning to the US amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.
"If US troops truly understood what our wise Supreme Leader meant by 'unforgettable lessons', they wouldn't waste a single second fleeing," Azizi wrote.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:31 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Khamenei calls Trump's signature ‘worthless’, warns of ‘unforgettable lessons’ if US strikes continue
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday (local time) launched a scathing attack on the United States, calling it the "Great Satan" and declaring that the signature of US President Donald Trump on the 14-point memorandum of understanding was "utterly worthless".
Khamenei also warned that Iran and its "Resistance Front" have "unforgettable lessons" in store if Washington continues its military strikes on the Islamic Republic.
In a message addressed to the Iranian nation, Khamenei accused the United States of repeatedly violating agreements with Iran, saying the breaches had once again exposed Washington's "dishonesty, irrationality, unreliability, and malicious nature."
"The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the MOU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility. Coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality are inseparable components of the US creed and doctrine," Khamenei said.
The Iranian leader further alleged that the US had revealed its "true, unmasked face" through its actions, describing them as another example of "criminality and broken promises".
Referring to the ongoing tensions with Washington, Khamenei warned that any further escalation by the United States would come at a high cost.
"Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict, thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it," he said.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:30 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: No longer bound by 14-point MoU after US military action, says Iran official
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that Tehran no longer considers itself committed to implementing the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US, signed last month, after the United States violated its obligations under the agreement by escalating its military strike on the Islamic Republic.
According to a statement carried by Iranian state media, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Baghaei said that the MoU was based on reciprocal commitments and that Washington's actions had altered Iran's position on the agreement.
"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was based on a commitment for a commitment, and with the US's action to violate its commitments, Iran no longer considers itself committed to implementing it," Baghaei said.
The Iranian spokesperson further stated that Tehran's retaliatory military actions were limited to self-defence and targeted only US military assets.
"We have only defended ourselves and have not attacked any targets other than US military bases and military equipment," he said.
Baghaei further stated that the US and Israel's strikes targeting civilian areas during their operations amounted to war crimes.
"The US and the Zionist regime have mainly targeted civilian centres and ordinary people in their attacks, which is a clear example of a war crime," he added.
via ANI
- Jul 19, 2026 07:26 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says soldiers' deaths a ‘very sad thing’
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) described the deaths of two American service members killed in Jordan following Iranian strikes as a "very sad thing".
Speaking to NewsNation after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the death of the two service members in Jordan following Iranian strikes on the US military assets at the Al-Azraq Air Base, Trump expressed his condolences over the loss and said the incident represented the risks faced by those serving the country.
"Very sad, it's a very sad thing," Trump told NewsNation.
"We hate to see it happen. It's in service to our country," he added, while reiterating that Iran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:25 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran reports US attack near Hajiabad city
US-Iran war LIVE: Iranian media on Sunday morning said that the US military targeted area near the city of Hajiabad.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:23 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: US launches airstrikes to ‘swiftly punish’ Iran over soldiers' killings
US-Iran war LIVE: Following the killing of two soldiers, the US military said that it carried out new airstrikes against Iran on Sunday to “swiftly punish” the country’s Revolutionary Guard for the casualties caused during attack in Jordan.
The strikes were designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to restrict the traffic of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said. The waterway accounted for roughly 20% of global oil supplies before the war.
Since the war began, 16 US service members have been killed and over 430 wounded.
- Jul 19, 2026 07:21 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Two US soldiers killed in Iran fire
US-Iran war LIVE: Tensions in the Middle East further escalated on Saturday after two US soldiers were killed, and four others injured, in Iranian fire in Jordan. Washington has not yet identified the soldiers killed and injured in the attack.