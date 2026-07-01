Iran war LIVE updates: US, Iranian delegations in Qatar for MoU negotiations; direct talks unlikely

US-Iran LIVE updates: Iran and Qatar are set to meet today (Wednesday) to discuss the implementation of Tehran’s agreement with the US, as well as the release of Iran’s frozen assets, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday. ...Read More

“What will probably take place in Doha tomorrow is a discussion with the Qatari side on the implementation of some provisions of the memorandum of understanding, including the provision concerning the release of Iran’s restricted assets,” Baghaei said, as reported by CNN.

He added that Iran’s negotiating team had no plans to meet the American delegation in the coming days.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also arrived in Qatar to discuss the ongoing US-Iran talks and regional developments, the country's foreign ministry said. They met Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the meeting reviewed the latest developments in US-Iran negotiations under the memorandum of understanding between the two countries, as well as efforts to strengthen regional security and stability through dialogue and diplomacy, CNN reported.

The ministry also reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to ongoing mediation efforts and its support for dialogue under the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

However, direct talks between the US and Iranian delegations appear unlikely.

What's happening in the Strait of Hormuz

The strategic waterway remains a sensitive issue after the US and Iran exchanged attacks before agreeing to halt hostilities. Oman has put forward a proposal to the United States and its allies on the future of the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported, citing a regional diplomat and a US source familiar with the matter.

The proposal, which is yet to be finalised, calls for shipping companies to pay service charges for using the strait, though the payments would not be described as tolls. The diplomat did not explain the distinction between the two.

Meanwhile, Iran is set to hold funeral ceremonies for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei across Iran and Iraq from July 4 to July 9, months after his death. According to a schedule published by the semi-official Fars News Agency, a tribute ceremony for foreign dignitaries and senior officials will be held in Tehran on July 3, followed by public farewell ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla on July 4 and 5. A funeral procession through the capital is scheduled for July 6, CNN reported.