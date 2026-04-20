US Iran war LIVE updates: US seizes Iranian vessel; Tehran slams attacks, says ‘will respond soon’

US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that the American forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship -- Touska -- which was trying to breach the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. ...Read More

Trump said that the US navy guided missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman, and "gave them fair warning to stop". However, when they didn't listen, the President said, the American navy ship stopped them by "blowing a hole in the engineroom". Trump said the US forces have custody of the vessel.

In immediate response to the US strike, Iranian forces reportedly hit back with drone attacks, PressTV reported.

Soon after, a spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters decried the US attack as "a flagrant act of aggression". Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari warned that the Islamic Republic "will soon respond to this armed piracy and retaliation of the US army".

What about peace talks?

Trump said the US team of negotiators will head to Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran, sparking hopes for an extension of a ceasefire that is set to expire on Wednesday.

However, Iranian officials are not planning to attend the talks with the US, reported state media.

"There are currently no plans to participate in the next round of Iran-US talks," said Iranian sources, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Later, Iran's state-run IRNA also announced on X, “Iran stated that its absence from the second round of talks stems from what it called Washington’s excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire.”

Strait of Hormuz status

Over 20 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to data from shipping analytics firm Kpler. This is the highest number of ships crossing the waterway since March 1.

Five of the ships that transited on Saturday carried loaded cargoes from Iran, with products ranging from oil to metal. Three of them are liquefied petroleum gas carriers, with one each heading to China and India.

Curbs on Iran oil come 'with a price', says Tehran

Iranian vice president Mohammad Reza Aref said that global fuel prices could stabilise only if economic and military pressures on Iranian oil exports were stopped.

"One cannot restrict Iran's oil exports while expecting free security for others," Aref wrote in a post on X. "The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone," he added.

Oil prices on Sunday surged in early trading amid a standoff between Iran and the US.