US-Iran war live updates: Trump accuses Iran of attacking Indian ships, Tehran calls it ‘baseless’ remark

US-Iran war live updates: The United States and Iran have agreed on the wording of a deal aimed to bring an end to their war in West Asia, said Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He added that Pakistan, which has been leading mediation efforts, is working with both sides on the next steps. ...Read More

The reported progress in negotiations follows three days of exchanges involving Iran, the United States and Israel earlier this week, which raised fears of a wider conflict across the region.

When will the deal be signed?

Three regional officials told Associated Press that the proposed agreement is also expected to include the gradual easing of sanctions on Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

According to the officials, a signing ceremony could take place in the coming days once authorities in Washington and Tehran give their approval. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the agreement could be signed as soon as this weekend.

Trump on Thursday said there had been major progress in the negotiations, only hours after warning of intensified attacks and threatening to take control of Iran's oil industry.

Sharp fall in oil prices

Oil prices dropped to their lowest levels since the early days of the war as traders reacted to signs of increased traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and growing optimism over an interim peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude futures fell 3.4 per cent to settle at $87.33 a barrel, their lowest closing level since March 5, and ended the week down 6.2 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled 3.2 per cent lower at $84.88 a barrel, while European gas prices dropped by as much as 8.4 per cent, according to Bloomberg.

Apart from growing hopes for peace, the fall in oil prices has also been driven by markets adapting to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and finding alternative ways to manage supply disruptions.

Inside the proposed US-Iran deal

Draft terms of the proposed agreement suggest that the US would begin releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and ease sanctions on Iranian oil exports in exchange for Iran reopening the strait, news agency Reuters reported.

Iran's nuclear programme would be discussed during a 60-day negotiation period. A US official said the agreement would eventually result in the dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme, with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium destroyed and removed. The proposed terms also include an inspection system aimed at ensuring long-term compliance.

However, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told state television that Iran, which the report said has not agreed to dismantle its nuclear programme, wants to keep the uranium in a diluted form. "For Tehran, the only preferred solution for its highly enriched uranium stockpile is down-blending the material," he said.

The report also said the proposals include discussions on possible war reparations for Tehran and the removal of long-standing US demands to limit Iran's missile programme. The US official rejected that claim.