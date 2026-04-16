Iran war LIVE: Lebanon president dials Trump, thanks him for 'efforts' towards Israel ceasefire
Iran war LIVE: Lebanon president Joseph Aoun reportedly thanked US President Donald Trump for 'efforts' towards Israel ceasefire. This comes after reports stated that Lebanon’s president will not speak to Israel’s PM Netanyahu in the near future.
Iran war LIVE: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Thursday in what appeared to be their first call since Aoun took office, two Lebanese officials told Reuters. ...Read More
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun will not hold a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the near future, three Lebanese officials told Reuters on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump said leaders of both countries would speak.
Two of the Lebanese officials said that the Lebanese embassy in Washington had informed the US administration before a call between Aoun and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday that Aoun would not speak to Netanyahu
Pete Hegseth says US forces ready to resume combat
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday warned that the US is closely monitoring Iran’s military movements, and is prepared to resume combat operations if Tehran rejects a deal.
He said US forces are ready for “combat operations if Iran chooses poorly and doesn't agree to a deal.”
Pakistan army chief met Iran's parliament speaker on Thursday, Iranian state television reported, after Pakistani mediators travelled to Iran to press efforts to end the war with the United States and Israel.
"Field Marshal Asim Munir, Commander of the Pakistan Army, who travelled to our country yesterday, met and held talks with Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the media said.
Pakistan on Thursday said that no dates have been decided for the next round of peace talks between Iran and the United States, adding that Islamabad does not have information on the venue for the fresh negotiations. Pakistan's foreign ministry affirmed that it is keeping all channels open between Tehran and Washington.
Islamabad also assured that Lebanon is a part of the current two-week ceasefire between US and Iran.
On Wednesday, Iran's top military adviser warned the US, saying that Tehran would take ground-invading soldiers hostage and sink American ships implementing a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Mohsen Rezaei, the top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said that the battleships in the US armada "can definitely be exposed to our missiles and we can destroy them."
Meanwhile, the US and Iran are reportedly considering a two-week extension of the ceasefire to give both sides more time to negotiate a peace deal.
The initial two-week truce, announced by US President Donald Trump last week, is set to expire next week. In the wake of reduced time at hand, mediators on both sides are seeking technical talks to address the most contentious issues, Bloomberg reported.
Pakistani army chief in Iran
Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi landed in Tehran to help renew talks between Iran and the United States after the two sides failed to reach a peace agreement in Islamabad over the last weekend.
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi took to X to welcome Munir to Iran. He said, "Expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship.”
When will next round of talks take place?
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the next round of talks between Iran and the United States will 'very likely' be held in Islamabad, Pakistan again, highlighting the country's role as a mediator. On being asked about the talks, she told reporters, “They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time.”
Later in the day, Pakistan's foreign ministry said that it has “no information” on the venue for the second round of talks between Iran and the US, neither have any dates been decided for the negotiations.
She also denied reports that the US had formally sought a ceasefire extension.
"We feel good about the prospects of a deal. The President mentioned that in his interview yesterday. It is in Iran's best interest to meet the President's demands. I think he's made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side. We are continuing to see how these conversations go," Leavitt said at a press briefing.
US says 10 vessels blocked in Hormuz
The US Central Command said it has stopped ten vessels from sailing out of Iranian ports during the first 48 hours of the naval blockade.
It noted that on Tuesday, an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel tried to evade the US blockade after leaving Bandar Abbas, exiting the Strait of Hormuz, and moving along the Iranian coastline. However, it added, the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) directed the vessel, which is now heading back to Iran.
"Ten vessels have now been turned around, and ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the US blockade on Monday," the Central Command said in a post on X.
However, as per tracking data, at least three ships reportedly sailed from Iranian ports and crossed the strait, though some vessels later turned back.
Oil prices today
Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday amid hopes of fresh US-Iran talks and an extension of the two-week ceasefire.
Brent crude futures dipped 0.5 per cent to $94.49 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 0.8 per cent to $90.59 per barrel.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 09:02:25 pm
Iran war LIVE: Israel-Lebanon ceasefire could be announced on Thursday night, says report
Iran war LIVE: A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon could be announced on Thursday night, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on X, citing an Israeli security source.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump held talks with Lebanon president Joseph Aoun who thanked him for his efforts towards ceasefire with Israel.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 08:36:36 pm
Iran war LIVE: Lebanon president thanks Trump for 'efforts' towards Israel ceasefire
Iran war LIVE: Lebanon president Joseph Aoun on Thursday thanked Trump for 'efforts' towards Israel ceasefire.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun spoke by phone with US President in what appeared to be their first call since Aoun took office, two Lebanese officials told Reuters.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 08:28:40 pm
Iran war LIVE: Lebanon's president Aoun, Trump hold phone call for first time
Iran war LIVE: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday in what appeared to be their first call since Aoun took office, two Lebanese officials told Reuters.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 08:23:42 pm
Iran war LIVE: Israel warns Iran of ‘painful strikes’ if talks fail
Iran war LIVE: Israel's defence minister warned Iran on Thursday against rejecting a US proposal focused on renouncing "nuclear armament" and vowed to stage "even more painful" strikes on new targets if it did so.
"Iran is standing at a historic crossroads: one path is renouncing the ways of terror and nuclear armament... in line with the US proposal, the other leads to an abyss," Israel Katz said.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 08:15:39 pm
Iran war LIVE: Beirut rules out talks with Netanyahu for now, as Pakistan says Lebanon peace vital
Iran war LIVE: Lebanon’s president will not speak to Israel’s prime minister in the near future, Lebanese officials said on Thursday, dealing a blow to US efforts to expand contacts between the enemy states as Pakistan said peace in Lebanon was vital to ending the Iran war.
"Peace in Lebanon is essential for (Iran) peace talks," Tahir Andrabi, spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, said.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 08:00:22 pm
Iran war LIVE: US says 13 ships turned around rather than testing blockade
Iran war LIVE: Thirteen vessels have turned around rather than test a US naval blockade on Iranian-linked ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, a top Pentagon official said, detailing a US effort meant to pressure Tehran into accepting a longterm ceasefire.
The US will enforce the blockade “inside Iran’s territorial seas and in international waters,” General Dan Caine told reporters at a briefing. He said the US had so far not had to board any ships as part of the effort.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:40:36 pm
Iran war LIVE: What to know about Pakistan’s army chief and his role as mediator between Iran-US
Iran war LIVE: Since Pakistan announced a few weeks ago that it was mediating between Iran and the U.S., Sharif has tasked Munir with maintaining behind-the-scenes contacts with American and Iranian political and military leaders in an effort to de-escalate the widening regional crisis, according to Pakistani officials.
According to Charles Lyons-Jones, a research fellow at the Lowy Institute, Sharif and Dar, the foreign minister, "may well appear to be prominent figures in the US-Iran peace talks, but make no mistake, Asim Munir is the man taking the decisions.”
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:24:41 pm
Iran war LIVE: 'Locked and loaded' to strike Iran's power plants, energy industry if ordered, says Hegseth
Iran war LIVE: US Defence secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said Iran needs to choose wisely as it prepares for negotiations with the United States. "We are locked and loaded on your critical dual-use infrastructure, on your remaining power generation, and on your energy industry. We'd rather not have to do it."
President Donald Trump's administration expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching a deal to end the Iran war, while also warning of increasing economic pressure against Iran if it remains defiant.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:12:38 pm
Iran war LIVE: If Iran refuses US proposal, Israel vows 'even more painful'
Iran war LIVE: Israel's defence minister warned Iran on Thursday against rejecting a US proposal focused on renouncing "nuclear armament" and vowed to stage "even more painful" strikes on new targets if it did so.
"Iran is standing at a historic crossroads: one path is renouncing the ways of terror and nuclear armament... in line with the US proposal, the other leads to an abyss," Israel Katz said.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:00:03 pm
Iran war LIVE: Iran-US talks turn to interim deal amid rifts over nuclear work
Iran war LIVE: US and Iranian negotiators have scaled back ambitions for a comprehensive peace deal and are instead seeking a temporary memorandum to prevent a return to conflict, two Iranian sources told Reuters.
The shift follows last weekend's inconclusive talks in Islamabad, where deep differences over Iran’s nuclear programme, including the fate of its enriched uranium stockpiles and how long Tehran should halt nuclear work, have continued to threaten progress, despite US officials and Pakistani mediators talking up prospects.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:26:01 pm
Iran war LIVE: Lebanon's president will not hold call with Israeli PM in near future
Iran war LIVE: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun will not hold a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the near future, three Lebanese officials told Reuters on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump said leaders of both countries would speak.
Two of the Lebanese officials said that the Lebanese embassy in Washington had informed the US administration before a call between Aoun and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday that Aoun would not speak to Netanyahu
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:21:04 pm
Iran war LIVE: Hegseth says China assured US it won't send weapons to Iran
Iran war LIVE: US defence secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said that China has assured the US that it won't send weapons to Iran during ceasefire.
Earlier, US president Donald Trump also asserted that he talked to China and urged them to stop sending weapons to Iran amid the middle east crisis.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:16:27 pm
Iran war LIVE: US warns to pursue any vessel providing support to Iran
Iran war LIVE: General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said US Navy ships would pursue any Iranian flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran, he told the briefing.
Ships trying to break the blockade would be intercepted and warned that "If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force". Enforcement would occur inside Iran's territorial seas and in international waters, he said.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:12:40 pm
Iran war LIVE: Hegseth says Iran's supreme leader believed to be ‘alive and wounded’
Iran war LIVE: HEGSETH: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said that Iran's supreme leader is ‘believed to be wounded and alive.’ He was referring to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khameini.
Several reports have claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is still recovering from severe injuries caused by the airstrike at the beginning of the war that killed his father.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:08:53 pm
Iran war LIVE: Iran's motivation to stay in ceasefire is high, Pete Hegseth says
Iran war LIVE: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said that Iran's motivation to stay in the ceasefire is high. While addressing a press briefing, Hegseth urged Iran to choose the peace deal.
Hegseth said that the US forces are ready to resume combat if Iran ‘chooses poorely and does not accept the deal.’
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:02:08 pm
Iran war LIVE: ‘US is watching,’ Heseth warns Iran
Iran war LIVE: US defence secretary Pete Hegseth on monday warned that the US is closely monitoring Iran’s military movements, including efforts to recover damaged launchers, and is prepared to resume combat operations if Tehran rejects a deal.
He said US forces are ready to "restart combat if Iran chooses poorly' and stressed that Washington “is watching.”
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:59:05 pm
Iran war LIVE: US Joint Chiefs of Staff says 13 ships turned around in Hormuz
Iran war LIVE: US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine on Thursday said that 13 ships have made wise choice to turn around amid a blockade on Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking at a press conference, Caine said that US forces are ready to resume the war at a moment's notice.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:55:10 pm
Iran war LIVE: US to blockade Iran ports ‘as long as it takes,’ says Pete Hegseth
Iran war LIVE: US defence secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said that US will impose a blockade on Iran ‘as long as it takes.’ US navy controls the traffic going in an out of the Strait of Hormuz because it has a navy and Iran does not.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:44:36 pm
Iran war LIVE: Pete Hegseth says Iran ‘has no navy’, denies Tehran control on Hormuz
Iran war LIVE: HEGSETH: US defence secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said that US navy controls the traffic going in an out of the Strait of Hormuz because it has a navy and Iran does not.
He also said that the enrgy indusry has not been destroyed yet, adding that Iran likes to say it has control of Hormuz, but “it has no navy.”
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:40:52 pm
Iran war LIVE: US defence secretary says forces postured to restart combat if Iran does not agree
Iran war LIVE: US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said that US forces are postured to restart combat operations if Iran chooses poorly and does not agree to the deal.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:32:44 pm
Iran war LIVE: Iran parliament speaker says ceasefire in Lebanon ‘as important’ as in Iran
Iran war LIVE: Iran's prominent speaker of parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told his Lebanese counterpart on Thursday that a ceasefire in Lebanon was "as important" as in Iran, according to a statement posted on Telegram.
In talks to end the war between Iran and the United States, Ghalibaf said Tehran has "been striving to compel our enemies to establish a permanent ceasefire in all the conflict zones, in accordance with the agreement.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:30:02 pm
Iran war LIVE: US military widens blockade on Iran to include contraband shipments, advisory says
Iran war LIVE: US military forces have widened their shipping blockade on Iran to include cargoes deemed contraband and any vessels suspected of trying to reach Iranian territory will be "subject to belligerent right to visit and search", the US navy said in an advisory on Thursday.
"These vessels, regardless of location, are subject to visit, board, search, and seizure," the navy said in an updated advisory after a blockade was imposed on Monday.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:13:07 pm
Iran war LIVE: Pakistan PM meet emir of Qatar to discuss latest developments in Middle East
Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's prime minister, the key mediator in the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, met Qatar's ruler on Thursday during a push by Islamabad for a second round of peace talks between Washington and Tehran.
Shehbaz Sharif's office said the premier had discussed with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani "the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East".
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:00:32 pm
Iran war LIVE: Iran proposes letting ships exit safely through Oman side of Hormuz, says report
Iran war LIVE: Iran could let ships sail freely through the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz without risk of attack under proposals it has offered in talks with the US, providing a deal is clinched to prevent renewed conflict, a source told reuters.
The proposal appeared to be more of a gesture than a move that would, on its own, offer an immediate breakthrough for hundreds of ships waiting to pass through the key waterway, which handles about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 04:34:52 pm
Iran war LIVE: Pak army chief meets Iran parliament speaker
Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's powerful army chief met Iran's parliament speaker on Thursday, Iranian state television said, after Pakistani mediators travelled to Iran to press efforts to end the war with the United States and Israel.
"Field Marshal Asim Munir, Commander of the Pakistan Army, who travelled to our country yesterday, met and held talks with Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf ... this Thursday morning, March 27," the report said.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 04:03:26 pm
Iran war LIVE: Pak PM arrives in Qatar to push for second round of talks
Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's prime minister, the key mediator in the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, arrived in Qatar on Thursday as he pushed for a second round of peace talks between Washington and Tehran.
The office of Shehbaz Sharif said in statements that his delegation had arrived in Doha after a trip to Saudi Arabia and he was expected to meet with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:26:55 pm
Iran war LIVE: Netanyahu to speak with Lebanese president
Iran war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday, according to Israel's Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology Gila Gamliel, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party.
"The prime minister will speak for the first time with the president of Lebanon after so many years of a complete breakdown in dialogue between the two countries," Gamliel told Israeli Army Radio on Thursday.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:15:36 pm
Iran war LIVE: Israeli strike severs last bridge linking southern Lebanon to rest of country
Iran war LIVE: An Israeli strike has severed the last bridge linking southern Lebanon to the rest of the country, a senior Lebanese security official told Reuters, adding that the strike "shattered" the bridge and left no possibility of repairing it.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:01:01 pm
Iran war LIVE: Iran internet blackout continues on 48th day
Iran war LIVE: Iran internet blackout continued for 48th day on Thursday, internet watchdog Netblocks said. The blackout has been going on after 1128 hours.
It also said that the blackout had an economic impact of $1.8bn to date. Digital access began to crumble following a fresh wave of domestic demonstrations in early January. These restrictions were significantly tightened and "intensified after the start of the US-Israel war on Iran at the end of February."
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:54:01 pm
Iran war LIVE: Israeli PM Netanyahu to speak with Lebanese counterpart on Thursday
Iran war LIVE: Israel’s Minister of Science and Technology Gila Gamliel said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday, the first time the leaders of the two countries have spoken directly in more than 30 years.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:47:07 pm
Iran war LIVE: Opening Strait of Hormuz an international demand, China tells Iran
Iran war LIVE: China's foreign minister told his Iranian counterpart that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz was an international demand. Wang Yi told Iran FM Abbas Araghchi in a phone call that Iran’s sovereignty, security and legitimate rights should be respected as a littoral state of the Strait of Hormuz, but freedom of navigation and safety through the strait should be ensured.
“Working to resume normal passage of the strait is a unanimous call from the international community,” Wang was quoted as saying in a government statement late Wednesday.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:39:35 pm
Iran war LIVE: UAE starts in-person classes amid two-week ceasefire
Iran war LIVE: The United Arab Emirates said in-person classes at schools can restart on April 20, to bring life back to normal as a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran holds.
The Gulf state’s education ministry made the announcement on social media, saying it followed the “completion of necessary readiness and preparation plans” regarding safety and security. The schools switched to distance learning on March 2 and was extended until April 17.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:35:42 pm
Iran war LIVE: Iran halts petrochemical exports to prioritise domestic supply
Iran war LIVE: Iran halted all petrochemical exports to prioritise domestic supply and prevent shortages of raw materials, the economic newspaper Donya-e-Eqtesad reported on Thursday. The exports have been disrupted after Israel struck several petrochemical hubs.
The instruction was issued on April 13 by a senior National Petrochemical Company official overseeing downstream industries, and told petrochemical firms to suspend exports until further notice.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:29:34 pm
Iran war LIVE: What is the fundamental disagreement between US Iran
Iran war LIVE: As Pakistan said that no dates have been decided for the second round of talks between the US and Iran, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that disagreement remains related to nuclear restrictions and Iran's enriched uranium.
"The fate of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and the duration of Iran’s nuclear restrictions are among the highly disputed issues for which no solution has yet been found," the official said.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:19:14 pm
Iran war LIVE: Disagreement remains between US-Iran over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, says official
Iran war LIVE: Iran and the United States have made some progress as they push for an agreement under Pakistani mediation, but more than halfway through a two-week truce big splits remain including over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.
"The trip of the Pakistani army chief to Tehran was effective in reducing differences in some areas, but fundamental disagreements still remain in the nuclear field.... More hopes have been created for extending the ceasefire and holding a second round of talks," the senior official said.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:01:57 pm
Iran war LIVE: Criminal US-Israeli war symbol of misuse of advanced tech against humanity, says Iranian envoy
The Iranian representative to the UN Commission on Population and Development condemned the US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic, saying that it reflects the misuse of advanced technology against mankind.
The envoy slammed the attacks against Iran as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter that prohibits threats or the use of force against other countries.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:52:33 pm
Iran war LIVE: US Democrats file impeachment articles against Pentagon chief
Iran war LIVE: US House Democrats reportedly introduced six articles of impeachment against Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, accusing him of "high crimes and misdemeanours" including waging war on Iran without the Congress's approval.
The impeachment resolution is led by Yassamin Ansari, a Democratic Congresswoman from Arizona, and has slim chances of passing due to the Republic majority in the House.
"I've introduced Articles of Impeachment against Pete Hegseth for violating his oath, endangering U.S. servicemembers, and committing war crimes, including attacks on civilians and a girls' school in Minab, Iran," Ansari wrote on X.
"Only Congress can declare war; his actions demand immediate removal," Ansari added.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:47:48 pm
Iran war LIVE: Pak army chief's trip helped reduced some differences, says senior Iranian official
Iran war LIVE: A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Pakistani army chief Asim Munir's trip to Iran "helped reduce differences in some areas".
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:38:03 pm
Iran war LIVE: Sharing information with enemy is direct cooperation, says Iranian judiciary chief
Iran war LIVE: Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, said on Thursday that sharing information with Iran's adversaries, including sending a location, amounts to direct cooperation.
"Someone who sends an address to the enemy has not done something small," Ejei said, adding that such actions were important and should not be underestimated.
He also said that activities in cyberspace that might help the enemy should be taken seriously.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:27:09 pm
Iran war LIVE: Gunmen kill three police officers in southeast Iran, reports state media
Iran war LIVE: Gunmen shot three police officers dead in Iran's southeastern city of Saravan, reported state media on Thursday.
The patrol officers came under fire while carrying out a security mission. Efforts are reportedly underway to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack, the report added.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:16:10 pm
Iran war LIVE: Lebanon, nuclear issue among key points in peace talks, says Pakistan
Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Thursday that peace in Lebanon is essential for the truce talks between Iran and the United States, adding that the nuclear issue is also among the other issues that are being discussed.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:11:31 pm
Iran war LIVE: Lebanon remains part of current US-Iran ceasefire, says Pakistan
Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's foreign ministry on Thursday reaffirmed that Lebanon remains a part of the two-week ceasefire that is currently in effect between US, Israel and Iran.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:10:29 pm
Iran war LIVE: No dates decided for next round of talks, says Pakistan
Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's foreign ministry on Thursday said that no dates have been decided for the next round of talks between Iran and the United States. The ministry further said that Islamabad is keeping channels open between Washington and Tehran, Reuters reported.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:06:18 pm
Iran war LIVE: US and Iran willing to hold talks, process underway, says Pakistan
Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the US and Iran are willing to hold talks after last weekend's discussions failed to result in a peace deal.
The ministry further said that the process for fresh talks is continuing, Reuters reported.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:04:33 pm
Iran war LIVE: Netanyahu to speak with Lebanese president, says Israeli security cabinet member
Iran war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Gila Gamliel, a member of Israel's security cabinet, told Israeli Army Radio on Thursday.
A Lebanese official told Reuters that the Lebanese government had "no information" about any upcoming contact with Israel's leadership.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:58:36 pm
Iran war LIVE: Pak has 'no information' on venue for second round of US-Iran talks
Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Thursday that they have no information on the venue for the second round of US-Iran talks, Reuters reported.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:44:21 pm
Iran war LIVE: Australia boosts military spending amid Middle East conflict's global impact
Iran war LIVE: Australia's defense minister Richard Marles on Thursday announced, in the wake of the Iran war's global impact, a major increase in the country's military spending.
Releasing the latest two-year update of Australia's defense strategy, Marles said an additional 52 billion Australian dollars in spending on defense was planned over the next decade.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:31:25 pm
Iran war LIVE: Schools across Iran shifted to remote learning, says report
Iran war LIVE: All schools across Iran have been shifted to remote operations until further notice, Iran International reported, citing an education ministry spokesperson.
Ali Farhadi said that all levels and grades would continue with virtual learning, adding that any decision to resume on-site learning would be announced at least three days in advance to students and their guardians.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:13:05 pm
Iran war LIVE: Malaysia's PM says his country could play role in ending Mid East conflict
Iran war LIVE: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has signalled that his country could play a role in ending the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, saying that leaders from the Gulf nations have used his nation as a channel to Iran's leadership.
“Many of my colleagues in the Gulf and in the Arab world have sought our views and our assistance to convey their concerns,” Anwar said on Thursday during a joint briefing with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Putrajaya.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:59:41 am
Iran war LIVE: Qatar Airways tops half of pre-war operations, says Flightradar24
Iran war LIVE: According to Flightradar24, Qatar Airways operated over half of its pre-war flight schedule -- 310 flights -- for the first time on Wednesday.
The flight tracking service said the airline had now breached the 50 per cent mark of its pre-war operations as recovery efforts continued in the wake of the Middle East conflict.