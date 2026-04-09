Iran US war news LIVE: Pezeshkian says will not abandon Lebanese people; Iran warns of ‘strong response’
Iran US war news LIVE: Israel said on Thursday it had killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, in an overnight strike on Beirut.
Iran US war news LIVE: Israel said on Thursday it had killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, in an overnight strike on Beirut. ...Read More
More than 3,000 people were killed throughout Iran during the war that began on February 28, Iran's forensic chief told state media on Thursday, adding that 40% of the dead needed forensic work to be identified and returned to families.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that American military ships and aircraft will continue to remain in and around Iran, warning that Washington will resume “shooting” if Tehran does not fully comply with the agreement reached between the two sides.
"All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry ... will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that Israel has proposed limiting its strikes in Lebanon for the duration of the ongoing US-Iran negotiations.
Hezbollah's attacks on Israel
Iran-backed Hezbollah said on Thursday it had launched rockets towards Israel in response to what it called a violation of the US-Iran truce.
Israel launched its deadliest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah began last month, killing more than 250 people on Wednesday, as the Iran-backed group resumed rocket fire on northern Israel following a brief pause under the two-week US-Iran ceasefire.
The escalation has placed the fragile US-Iran truce under strain, with Tehran warning of a strong response and closing the Strait of Hormuz shortly after signalling it would reopen it.
Netanyahu on ‘return’ to fighting
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, warned that Israel was “ready to return to fighting at any time,” adding that “our finger is on the trigger.”
Tehran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful, despite enriching uranium to 60% purity - a level widely seen as just a short technical step from weapons-grade material.
US President Donald Trump said the US would work with Iran to “dig up and remove” enriched uranium, although there has been no confirmation of such a plan from Tehran.
JD Vance to lead US delegation in Islamabad
The White House said the US would move ahead with direct talks with Iran, even as ongoing fighting in the Middle East - including Israeli strikes in Lebanon - threatened to undermine the fragile ceasefire in the six-week conflict.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Vice President JD Vance would head the American delegation to Islamabad. The team will also include special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with the first round of talks scheduled for Saturday morning local time.
Macron to Trump and Iran
French President Emmanuel Macron called on US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to include Lebanon in their ceasefire agreement.
US-Iran ceasefire and what's next
The fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States entered its second day on Thursday, with Tehran warning it could resume hostilities as Israel launched a major bombardment of Lebanon.
Both Washington and Tehran declared victory after agreeing to a two-week truce and talks aimed at ending a war that has killed thousands across the Middle East and disrupted the global economy.
However, signs of strain appeared quickly on Wednesday as Israel carried out its most intense strikes on neighbouring Lebanon, including densely populated areas of central Beirut, since the Iran-backed group Hezbollah entered the conflict in early March.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 05:21:33 pm
Iran president expresses support for people of Lebanon, says ‘finger remains on trigger’
Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday expressed support for people in Lebanon stating that Iran has “fingers on the trigger” as Israel continues to attack Lebanon.
“Israel's renewed incursion into Lebanon is a blatant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement. This is a dangerous sign of deception and lack of commitment to potential agreements. The continuation of these actions will render negotiations meaningless. Our fingers remain on the trigger. Iran will never abandon its Lebanese sisters and brothers,” he said in a post on X.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 05:17:08 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: Pakistan to host US-Iran talks on Friday
Iran US war news LIVE: Pakistan is set to host high-stakes in-person talks between the United States and Iran on Friday, focusing on consolidating a fragile ceasefire and avert further escalation in West Asia.
Iran confirmed that its 10-member delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday to participate in the upcoming talks to resolve the conflict with the US and Israel.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 05:13:49 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran says attacks on Lebanon will bring ‘explicit cost’
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran's parliament speaker Qalibaf on X said that continued attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon will bring “explicit cost and strong response”
The Israeli military said on Thursday it had killed the nephew of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem, who had served as his personal secretary, and had struck river crossings in Lebanon overnight.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:50:53 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: EU slams Hormuz toll idea, urges unrestricted freedom of navigation
Iran US war news LIVE: The EU on Thursday said that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be ensured with "no payment or toll whatsoever", after Iran suggested it could charge for letting ships through the vital Gulf waterway.
"International law provides for the freedom of navigation, which means... basically no payment or toll whatsoever," European Commission spokesman Anouar El Anouni told a press conference in Brussels. "Freedom of navigation is a public good and needs to be ensured."
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:40:04 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: Oil tankers, vessels seeking to cross Hormuz must coordinate with Iranian military
Iran US war news LIVE: Oil tankers and other vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz must liaise with the Iranian military to ensure their safe passage, the country’s deputy foreign minister told ITV in a television interview.
“The Strait of Hormuz is open, but of course each tanker and vessel should make necessary arrangements with Iranian authorities to securely pass,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said. There are “technical restraints” resulting from the recent attacks on Iran and the narrowness of the waterway that require caution, he added.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:30:03 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran's nuclear chief says right to enrich uranium ‘necessary’ for ceasefire
Iran US war news LIVE: The chief of Iran's nuclear agency said Thursday that protecting Tehran's right to enrich uranium is "necessary" for any ceasefire talks with the United States.
Mohammad Eslami, who leads the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, made the remarks to journalists, Associated Press reported. He was speaking during commemorations for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:20:04 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: UAE oil corporation head says Strait of Hormuz still closed
Iran US war news LIVE: The head of the biggest oil producer in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday said that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed with Iran still restricting access and preventing energy flows to global markets.
“Conditional passage is not passage. It is control by another name,” Sultan Al Jaber, chief executive office of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said in comments on LinkedIn.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:05:16 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: Israel launches fresh strikes on Lebanon
Iran US war news LIVE: Israel bombed more targets in Lebanon on Thursday, putting the Middle East ceasefire in further jeopardy after its biggest attacks of the war on its neighbour killed more than 250 people.
Iranian negotiators were expected to set off later on Thursday for Pakistan for the first peace talks of the war, due to meet a US delegation on Saturday. But there was no sign Iran had lifted its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:53:56 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: Italy PM suggests suspending EU spending rules over Iran war
Iran US war news LIVE: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday the European Union should consider temporarily suspending its strict spending rules if the Iran war and the resulting energy shock worsens.
But Brussels cautioned that under EU rules a suspension was possible only if the 27-nation bloc was to experience a severe economic crisis -- a condition currently not met.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:35:38 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: EU aviation regulator extends warning to avoid Middle East airspace until April 24
Iran US war news LIVE: Europe's aviation safety regulator EASA on Thursday extended until April 24 its advisory to airlines to avoid the Middle Eastern and Gulf airspace, according to an updated bulletin on conflict zones.
The advisory was previously valid until April 10
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:09:53 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: EU says strikes on Lebanon endangering US-Iran ceasefire
Iran US war news LIVE: The European Union on Thursday called on Israel to halt its strikes on Lebanon which it said were endangering the US-Iran ceasefire.
"Israeli actions are putting the US-Iran ceasefire under severe strain. The Iran truce should extend to Lebanon," the European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:59:35 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: More than 3,000 Iranians killed during war, medical body says
Iran US war news LIVE: More than 3,000 people were reportedly killed throughout Iran during the war that began on February 28, Iran's forensic chief told state media on Thursday, adding that 40% of the dead needed forensic work to be identified and returned to families.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:52:00 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: Netanyahu says Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah 'wherever necessary'
Iran US war news LIVE: Israli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that Israel will continue striking Hezbollah ‘wherever necessary.’
In a post on X, he wrote, “Our message is clear: Whoever acts against Israeli civilians—will be struck. We will continue to strike Hezbollah wherever required, until we restore full security to the residents of the north.”
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:43:03 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran won’t curb uranium enrichment, atomic energy chief says
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami said the country’s uranium enrichment programme will not be curtailed, asserting that external pressure will not succeed in limiting it.
He said “the enemy won’t succeed in restricting Iran’s enrichment programme,” according to a report by the Iranian Students’ News Agency.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:33:31 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: What is happening in the US-Iran ceasefire?
Iran US war news LIVE: More on US-Iran ceasefire:
1. Israel says it killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, nephew of Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, in a Beirut strike
2. Donald Trump warns US will resume “shooting” if Iran deal is not honoured
3. JD Vance says Israel may limit Lebanon strikes during talks
4. Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel, citing truce violation
5. Israel’s deadliest Lebanon strikes kill 250+ as fighting resumes
6. Ceasefire under strain; Iran warns of response, shuts Hormuz
7. Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ready to return to war
8. Iran defends nuclear programme despite 60% enrichment
9. US pushes uranium removal plan; no Tehran confirmation
10. JD Vance to lead US talks with Iran in Islamabad
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:06:57 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: UK to urge Lebanon’s inclusion in ceasefire between US and Iran
Iran US war news LIVE: UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will seek to ensure that Lebanon is included in the US-Iran ceasefire deal, signaling international concern that continued fighting on Israel’s northern frontier could unravel the truce.
Cooper plans to use a speech on Thursday evening in the City of London to highlight British concern about fighting in the region. Iranian officials said the ceasefire had been violated after Israel launched its largest assault of the current conflict on its northern neighbor.
“There is considerable work to do, and we support the negotiations,” Cooper will tell a banquet hosted by Lady Mayor Susan Langley. “They must make progress. There must be no return to conflict. Lebanon must be included in the ceasefire. There must be no further threat from Iran to its neighbors. And crucially, the Strait of Hormuz must be fully reopened.” (Bloomberg)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:42:48 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers speak for first time since start of USwar
Iran US war news LIVE: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran held their first phone call since the start of the war, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said, AFP reported.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:19:30 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: Israel says Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem’s nephew killed in Beirut strike
Iran US war news LIVE: Israel said on Thursday it had killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, in an overnight strike on Beirut.
The Israeli military said Harshi worked closely with Qassem and was involved in managing his office.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:09:35 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: Spain to reopen Iran embassy after US-Israel-Iran truce
Iran US war news LIVE: Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Spain will reopen its embassy in Iran, which had been closed in March due to the war, following the truce between the US, Israel and Iran.
He said he has instructed the Spanish ambassador in Tehran to return, resume duties and reopen the embassy, adding that Spain aims to contribute to peace efforts through its presence in Iran’s capital.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:51:40 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: China urges parties to seize Iran peace chance, restore regional stability
Iran US war news LIVE: China’s foreign ministry said it hopes relevant parties will seize the opportunity for peace in the Iran conflict and work quickly to bring the region back to stability.
The remarks come as Beijing continues to call for dialogue and de-escalation to end hostilities.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:42:19 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: France says Iran-US ceasefire must include Lebanon, condemns 'massive' Israeli strikes
Iran US war news LIVE: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the ceasefire between Iran and the United States must also extend to Lebanon, warning that ongoing military actions risk undermining the truce.
He condemned what he described as “massive” Israeli strikes carried out a day earlier and said he expects Iran to make a series of concessions as part of upcoming peace talks set to begin in Pakistan.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:09:09 pm
Iran US war news LIVE: UK’s Yvette Cooper calls US “civilisation” rhetoric on Iran completely wrong
Iran US war news LIVE: UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the United States’ use of “civilisation” rhetoric in its messaging on Iran is “completely wrong,” pushing back against inflammatory language amid heightened tensions.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:46:47 am
Iran US war news LIVE: First Abu Dhabi Bank falls 2% in early trade
Iran US war news LIVE: Shares of First Abu Dhabi Bank declined 2% in early trading, according to LSEG data.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:31:36 am
Iran US war news LIVE: More Israeli raids in south Lebanon
Iran US war news LIVE: More Israeli raids in south Lebanon, according to Al Jazeera.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:22:37 am
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran delegation heads to Islamabad for US talks amid ceasefire skepticism
Iran US war news LIVE: An Iranian delegation is set to arrive in Pakistan late Thursday ahead of talks with the US, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said.
“Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” he wrote in a post on X.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:20:25 am
Iran US war news LIVE: Chinese oil tankers halt near Hormuz as US-Iran ceasefire enters Day 1
Iran US war news LIVE: Two fully loaded Chinese oil tankers are stationed just outside the Strait of Hormuz, positioning themselves to potentially become the first vessels to exit the Persian Gulf under the day-old US-Iran ceasefire, even as uncertainty lingers over the safety of the crucial shipping route.
The Cospearl Lake, linked to China’s state-owned Cosco Shipping, and He Rong Hai, owned by a smaller firm, were seen moving east at near top speeds early Thursday before abruptly slowing to a near standstill, according to ship-tracking data.
(Bloomberg)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 10:48:52 am
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran delegation to arrive in Islamabad for ‘serious talks’ on 10-point plan
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said an Iranian delegation will arrive in Islamabad on Thursday night for “serious talks” based on a 10-point proposal put forward by Tehran, as negotiations with the United States move forward, Reuters reported.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 10:24:22 am
Iran US war news LIVE: Stocks fall 0.9%, oil rises as US-Iran ceasefire doubts weigh on markets
Iran US war news LIVE: Global stocks declined while oil prices rose as optimism over the US-Iran ceasefire faded, after Tehran said multiple terms of the agreement had been breached, underscoring continued uncertainty in markets.
MSCI’s Asia Pacific equity index fell 0.9% after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said three clauses of the ceasefire proposal had been violated so far. The gauge saw two stocks fall for every one that advanced.
Stock futures for Wall Street and European benchmarks slipped 0.2%, signaling that a four-day rally in global equities may be coming to an end.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 10:15:12 am
Iran US war news LIVE: IMF, World Bank, WFP warn of global food price surge amid major energy disruption
Iran US war news LIVE: The International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Food Programme have warned that the Middle East war has triggered one of the largest disruptions to global energy markets in modern history and will drive up food prices worldwide.
In a joint statement issued after a meeting on Wednesday, the heads of the three organisations said the economic fallout would disproportionately impact the world’s most vulnerable populations.
"The Middle East war is upending lives and livelihoods in the region and beyond. It has already triggered one of the largest disruptions to global energy markets in modern history.
"Sharp increases in oil, gas, and fertiliser prices, together with transport bottlenecks, will inevitably lead to rising food prices and food insecurity," the statement said.
(PTI)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:59:39 am
Iran US war news LIVE: Trump says Iran agreed to no nuclear weapons, Hormuz opening long time ago
Iran US war news LIVE: "It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:46:24 am
Iran US war news LIVE: US vows military presence around Iran until 'real agreement' is enforced
Iran US war news LIVE: The United States on Thursday signalled that its ships, aircraft, and military personnel will remain positioned in and around Iran until a “real agreement” is fully implemented and respected. " If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK," the statement read.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:40:47 am
Iran US war news LIVE: Oil rebounds as fragile Gulf ceasefire, constrained Hormuz keep supply risks elevated
Iran US war news LIVE: Oil prices rose on Thursday as doubts over a fragile two-week Middle East ceasefire raised concerns that energy flows through the crucial Strait of Hormuz will remain restricted.
Brent crude futures were up $1.96, or 2.07%, at $96.71 a barrel at 0325 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.60, or 2.75%, to $97.01 a barrel.
Both benchmark prices fell below $100 per barrel in the previous trading session, with WTI recording its biggest decline since April 2020, on initial expectations for the ceasefire to result in a reopening of the strait.
However, analysts said market participants are hesitant to fully unwind pricing for geopolitical risk, and there is no clarity on what negotiations between the U.S. and Iran would mean for oil flows.
"The chances of a meaningful reopening (of the Strait of Hormuz) any time soon look dim," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights, predicting continued volatility in oil prices. (Reuters)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:26:53 am
Iran US war news LIVE: Islamabad declares 2-day holiday ahead of US-Iran talks led by JD Vance
Iran US war news LIVE: Authorities in Islamabad have declared a two-day local holiday starting Thursday, just ahead of scheduled talks between the United States and Iran in the Pakistani capital, AFP reported.
The notification, issued late Wednesday by the district administration, did not specify a reason. However, such measures are often taken for security arrangements during high-level diplomatic engagements.
Pakistan is gearing up to host crucial negotiations involving US and Iranian officials over the ongoing Middle East conflict. The White House has confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation for the talks set to take place over the weekend.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:11:29 am
Iran US war news LIVE: Gold steady at $4,713 as US-Iran talks, inflation data keep markets cautious
Iran US war news LIVE: Gold prices held steady on Thursday as investors remained cautious over the direction of US-Iran ceasefire talks and awaited a key US inflation report for clues on interest rates, Reuters reported.
Spot gold was little changed at $4,713.79 per ounce as of 0311 GMT, while US gold futures for June delivery slipped 0.8% to $4,736.50.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:05:39 am
Iran US war news LIVE: JD Vance says Israel willing to restrain Lebanon strikes for Iran-US talks
Iran US war news LIVE: Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that Israel has proposed limiting its strikes in Lebanon for the duration of the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, according to an Axios report.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 08:36:12 am
Iran US war news LIVE: Macron urges US, Iran to extend ceasefire to Lebanon
Iran US war news LIVE: French President Emmanuel Macron called on US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to include Lebanon in their ceasefire agreement.
After speaking with both leaders, Macron said he hoped the truce would be fully respected across all areas of conflict, including Lebanon.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 08:29:08 am
US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Oil rebounds as Hormuz disruption and Israel strikes raise tensions
US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices rebounded after their sharpest one-day fall since April 2020, as the Strait of Hormuz remained largely blocked and Israeli strikes on Lebanon threatened to unsettle the fragile Middle East ceasefire.
Brent climbed above $97 a barrel after plunging 13% on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $98.
Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said tanker movement through the strait had been halted following Israeli attacks, though US Vice President JD Vance said there were signs the waterway was beginning to reopen.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 08:10:09 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran offers alternate Hormuz routes over mine risks as strait reopens under truce
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran has announced alternative routes for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, citing risks from sea mines in the main channel, AFP reported.
The move comes as Tehran agreed to temporarily reopen the vital waterway, through which about one-fifth of global oil passes, as part of a two-week truce.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 07:54:38 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel over ‘ceasefire violation’
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran-backed Hezbollah said on Thursday it had launched rockets towards Israel in response to what it called a violation of the US-Iran truce.
The strike targeted the Israeli kibbutz of Manara near the Lebanon border with a rocket barrage early in the day, the group said.
The attack came a day after Hezbollah asserted its “right” to respond following a deadly wave of Israeli strikes across Lebanon.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 07:42:09 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US lawmakers push to curb Iran war powers after Trump announces ceasefire
US-Iran war LIVE: US lawmakers are set to make another attempt next week to pass a resolution aimed at halting the Iran war and requiring President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for any further military action, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
“Congress must reassert its authority, especially at this dangerous moment,” Schumer said at a press conference in New York.
Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, just under two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the blocked Strait of Hormuz or face major strikes on civilian infrastructure.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 07:19:11 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Israel envoy questions Pakistan’s role in US-Iran talks, says not a ‘credible player’
US-Iran war LIVE: Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has cast doubt on Pakistan’s role as a mediator in the ongoing US-Iran ceasefire talks, saying Israel does not view Islamabad as a “credible player”.
“We don't see Pakistan as a credible player,” Azar said in an interview with news agency ANI. He added that Washington may have its own reasons for engaging Pakistan, saying, “the United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan for their own reasons.” Read here
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 07:13:49 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Beirut building reduced to rubble in latest Israeli strikes
US-Iran war LIVE: Beirut building reduced to rubble in latest Israeli strikes, according to an Al Jazeera report.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 07:05:00 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Shipowners rush for insurance as Hormuz remains high-risk despite US-Iran ceasefire
US-Iran war LIVE: Shipowners are making “huge volume requests” for insurance cover as they prepare to transit the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran ceasefire, according to broker McGill and Partners, Bloomberg reported.
The surge in demand has led to “a pronounced rate correction,” said David Smith, head of marine at the London-based firm. He added that despite the ceasefire, “heightened war conditions still remain and the Strait of Hormuz is still classified as a very high risk area.”
The waterway remained largely blocked on Wednesday, as shipowners assessed whether it was safe to pass through the crucial route after the fragile truce between the US and Iran announced overnight.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 06:36:43 am
US-Iran war LIVE: JD Vance to lead US-Iran talks in Islamabad
US-Iran war LIVE: The White House said the US would move ahead with direct talks with Iran, even as ongoing fighting in the Middle East - including Israeli strikes in Lebanon - threatened to undermine the fragile ceasefire in the six-week conflict.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Vice President JD Vance would head the American delegation to Islamabad. The team will also include special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with the first round of talks scheduled for Saturday morning local time.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 06:34:35 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Netanyahu says Israel ready to resume fighting with Iran, ‘finger on the trigger’
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, warned that Israel was “ready to return to fighting at any time,” adding that “our finger is on the trigger.”
Tehran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful, despite enriching uranium to 60% purity - a level widely seen as just a short technical step from weapons-grade material.