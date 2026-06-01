US-Iran war LIVE: US proposes fresh Israel-Lebanon ceasefire; calls on Hezbollah to take 1st step
US-Iran war news LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered Israeli military to push further into Lebanon after the military made their deepest incursion. France has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council amid Israel's expansion of its offensive in Lebanon.
US-Iran war news LIVE: The Israeli forces have begun a historic incursion deep inside Lebanon drawing global condemnation and putting the US-Iran ceasefire at risk. Amid the escalation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the diplomatic negotiations. The US proposed that as a first step Hezbollah will stop all attacks on Israel and in return Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut. ...Read More
On Sunday, Israeli forces seized a symbolic fort in southern Lebanon that offers commanding views across Lebanon and into northern Israel. The talks to end the conflict between the US and Iran continue even as US President Donald Trump has called for tougher conditions on Iran nuclear enrichment and the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has revealed that "dialogue and an exchange of messages are ongoing" between Tehran and Washington despite the current deadlock in talks.
Israeli forces' historic Lebanon incursion
Israeli forces are making their deepest incursion inside Lebanon since they withdrew from the country over a quarter-century ago, weakening the US-Iran ceasefire as Tehran wanted any agreement to end fighting in Lebanon, too. Qatar called it a "dangerous escalation." Germany's foreign minister said it was cause for serious concern, according to German press agency dpa. US is yet to respond to the issue. Israel says it is targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, which has a strong political presence in southern Lebanon.
Iran says does not trust US
Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the US was not to be trusted, saying Tehran would not agree to any deal with Washington unless it fully secured Iranian rights. Ghalibaf's remarks came as reports emerged that US President Donald Trump had sent a tougher peace proposal back to Iran, and underlined the rift that the parties still need to close.
US military says 118 commercial vessels redirected as part of blockade
The United States Central Command has announced that its forces have redirected 118 commercial vessels and disabled five others as part of Washington's active naval blockade aimed at Iranian ports. American forces established a naval blockade of Iran on 13 April. The US military "has redirected 118 commercial vessels and disabled 5 as of May 31," CENTCOM stated on Sunday in a post on X.
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- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 08:06:08 am
US-Iran war LIVE: What Rubio told Lebanese, Israeli leaders
US-Iran war LIVE: During the call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposed that as a first step Hezbollah will stop all attacks on Israel and in return Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut. Rabio added that Aoun tried to advance this proposal, but Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri placed the burden on Israel to stop "shooting first."
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 07:50:04 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US proposes fresh Israel-Lebanon ceasefire; calls on Hezbollah to take 1st step
US-Iran war LIVE: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pushed forward a new ceasefire initiative, an Axios reporter said in a post on X. US proposed that Hezbollah stop all attacks on Israel as first step. In return, Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut.
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 07:39:09 am
US-Iran war LIVE: UK foreign minister Yvette Cooper demands end to Israel's ‘military escalation’ in Lebanon
US-Iran war LIVE: UK foreign minister Yvette Cooper demanded an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon and called for the complete disarmament of Hezbollah. "Israel's military escalation in Lebanon has killed and displaced civilians, destroyed infrastructure, and eroded space for diplomacy. It must end," Cooper said.
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 07:08:23 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says proposed deal explicitly bars Iran from obtaining nuclear weapon
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Trump rubbished reports casting doubt on the nuclear parameters in proposed peace talks with Iran, saying the framework unequivocally prohibits Tehran from acquiring a nuclear capability.
"Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn't talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon," Trump said on Truth Social.
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 07:06:00 am
US-Iran war LIVE: UK foreign minister to visit China, India; Hormuz among issues to be discussed
US-Iran war LIVE: UK foreign minister Yvette Cooper will travel to China on Monday, and then to India later in the week, with the visits to focus on global issues from the Strait of Hormuz and the Russia-Ukraine war to the recent Ebola outbreak.
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 06:56:16 am
US-Iran war LIVE: UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Lebanon Monday
US-Iran war LIVE: The UN Security Council is likely hold an emergency meeting on Monday over Israel's incursion in Lebanon, AFP reported, citing sources. The meeting was requested by France and will take place immediately after an emergency meeting over the crash of a Russian drone into a Romanian apartment building.