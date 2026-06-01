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US-Iran war LIVE: US proposes fresh Israel-Lebanon ceasefire; calls on Hezbollah to take 1st step

By Majid Alam
Jun 01, 2026 08:06:14 am IST

US-Iran war news LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered Israeli military to push further into Lebanon after the military made their deepest incursion. France has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council amid Israel's expansion of its offensive in Lebanon.

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Destroyed buildings hit in Israeli airstrikes are seen in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon. (AP Photo)(AP Photo/)

US-Iran war news LIVE: The Israeli forces have begun a historic incursion deep inside Lebanon drawing global condemnation and putting the US-Iran ceasefire at risk. Amid the escalation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the diplomatic negotiations. The US proposed that as a first step Hezbollah will stop all attacks on Israel and in return Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 01 Jun 2026 08:06:08 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: What Rubio told Lebanese, Israeli leaders

    US-Iran war LIVE: During the call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposed that as a first step Hezbollah will stop all attacks on Israel and in return Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut. Rabio added that Aoun tried to advance this proposal, but Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri placed the burden on Israel to stop "shooting first."

  • Mon, 01 Jun 2026 07:50:04 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: US proposes fresh Israel-Lebanon ceasefire; calls on Hezbollah to take 1st step

    US-Iran war LIVE: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pushed forward a new ceasefire initiative, an Axios reporter said in a post on X. US proposed that Hezbollah stop all attacks on Israel as first step. In return, Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut.

  • Mon, 01 Jun 2026 07:39:09 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: UK foreign minister Yvette Cooper demands end to Israel's ‘military escalation’ in Lebanon

    US-Iran war LIVE: UK foreign minister Yvette Cooper demanded an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon and called for the complete disarmament of Hezbollah. "Israel's military escalation in Lebanon has killed and displaced civilians, destroyed infrastructure, and eroded space for diplomacy. It must end," Cooper said.

  • Mon, 01 Jun 2026 07:08:23 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says proposed deal explicitly bars Iran from obtaining nuclear weapon

    US-Iran war LIVE: US President Trump rubbished reports casting doubt on the nuclear parameters in proposed peace talks with Iran, saying the framework unequivocally prohibits Tehran from acquiring a nuclear capability.

    "Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn't talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon," Trump said on Truth Social.

  • Mon, 01 Jun 2026 07:06:00 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: UK foreign minister to visit China, India; Hormuz among issues to be discussed

    US-Iran war LIVE: UK foreign minister Yvette Cooper will travel to China on Monday, and then to India later in the week, with the visits to focus on global issues from the Strait of Hormuz and the Russia-Ukraine war to the recent Ebola outbreak.

  • Mon, 01 Jun 2026 06:56:16 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Lebanon Monday

    US-Iran war LIVE: The UN Security Council is likely hold an emergency meeting on Monday over Israel's incursion in Lebanon, AFP reported, citing sources. The meeting was requested by France and will take place immediately after an emergency meeting over the crash of a Russian drone into a Romanian apartment building.

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