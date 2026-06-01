US-Iran war LIVE: US proposes fresh Israel-Lebanon ceasefire; calls on Hezbollah to take 1st step

US-Iran war news LIVE: The Israeli forces have begun a historic incursion deep inside Lebanon drawing global condemnation and putting the US-Iran ceasefire at risk. Amid the escalation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the diplomatic negotiations. The US proposed that as a first step Hezbollah will stop all attacks on Israel and in return Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut. ...Read More

On Sunday, Israeli forces seized a symbolic fort in southern Lebanon that offers commanding views across Lebanon and into northern Israel. The talks to end the conflict between the US and Iran continue even as US President Donald Trump has called for tougher conditions on Iran nuclear enrichment and the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has revealed that "dialogue and an exchange of messages are ongoing" between Tehran and Washington despite the current deadlock in talks.

Israeli forces' historic Lebanon incursion

Israeli forces are making their deepest incursion inside Lebanon since they withdrew from the country over a quarter-century ago, weakening the US-Iran ceasefire as Tehran wanted any agreement to end fighting in Lebanon, too. Qatar called it a "dangerous escalation." Germany's foreign minister said it was cause for serious concern, according to German press agency dpa. US is yet to respond to the issue. Israel says it is targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, which has a strong political presence in southern Lebanon.

Iran says does not trust US

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the US was not to be trusted, saying Tehran would not agree to any deal with Washington unless it fully secured Iranian rights. Ghalibaf's remarks came as reports emerged that US President Donald Trump had sent a tougher peace proposal back to Iran, and underlined the rift that the parties still need to close.

US military says 118 commercial vessels redirected as part of blockade

The United States Central Command has announced that its forces have redirected 118 commercial vessels and disabled five others as part of Washington's active naval blockade aimed at Iranian ports. American forces established a naval blockade of Iran on 13 April. The US military "has redirected 118 commercial vessels and disabled 5 as of May 31," CENTCOM stated on Sunday in a post on X.