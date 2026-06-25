US-Iran war LIVE: Tehran says new Hormuz route without Iranian coordination is ‘dangerous’

US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps on Thursday said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is only possible through routes designated by Iran, and that a new route announced without coordination with Iran is unacceptable and a safety risk. ...Read More

IRGC said it will take action against vessels that fail to comply with the requirement, Reuters reported.

Trump Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's administration has asked the US Congress for $87.6 billion in additional funding, most of it related to the Iran war, setting the stage for another fight with lawmakers already frustrated with the conflict.

The supplemental funding request, posted on the White House website and transmitted to Congress, includes $67.15 billion for the military, in addition to some $1 trillion appropriated last year and another $1.5 trillion Trump wants for next year.

The White House said the latest funding request is to cover operational costs of the Iran war, including for military personnel and readiness, operational costs to rebuild weapons stocks, and classified programs.

Ghalibaf terms Islamabad MoU ‘declaration of US defeat’

Chief Iranian negotiator and Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf termed the Islamabad memorandum of understanding as ‘a declaration of America’s defeat.’

Ghalibaf said the MoU demonstrated that dialogue succeeds when the other side abandons attempts to impose its will on a civilized nation, Press TV reported.

“The Islamabad memorandum of understanding became a declaration of America’s defeat,” he was quoted as saying.