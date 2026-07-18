US-Iran news LIVE: Iran claims 2 tankers exploded in Hormuz, US denies; sirens go off in Bahrain

US-Iran news LIVE: Iran said Saturday that two oil tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz hit mines and exploded, though the US military has disputed the claim. ...Read More

Sirens went off in Bahrain as Iran and the US continued exchanging strikes in the Middle East for nearly a week now. Iran also said that it targeted US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in a fresh wave of retaliatory attacks, hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced its seventh consecutive night of strikes.

Iran says three killed in fresh strikes

As bombing intensified in the region, Iran said three people were killed in US strikes.

Hormuz tensions flare

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that two oil tankers directed by "deceptive American intelligence agencies" exploded after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, which the US military quickly denied.

The Revolutionary Guards also said on state television they "stopped" four ships trying to transit the critical waterway.

US says attacks continue to degrade Iran's military capabilities

US forces, meanwhile, reported striking Iran with attacks designed to "continue degrading Iranian military capabilities," according to a statement by US Central Command shared on X.

In the biggest escalation since the foes resumed hostilities, Iran accused US forces of targeting civilian infrastructure, including an airport, a railway station and two bridges, and said it had struck US assets across the region.