US-Iran news LIVE: Iran claims 2 tankers exploded in Hormuz, US denies; sirens go off in Bahrain
US-Iran news LIVE: As bombing intensified in the Middle East for the seventh consecutive night, Iran said three people were killed in US strikes. Iran also retaliated with attacks on several US military sites in Kuwait and Jordan.
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran said Saturday that two oil tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz hit mines and exploded, though the US military has disputed the claim. ...Read More
Sirens went off in Bahrain as Iran and the US continued exchanging strikes in the Middle East for nearly a week now. Iran also said that it targeted US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in a fresh wave of retaliatory attacks, hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced its seventh consecutive night of strikes.
Iran says three killed in fresh strikes
As bombing intensified in the region, Iran said three people were killed in US strikes.
Hormuz tensions flare
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that two oil tankers directed by "deceptive American intelligence agencies" exploded after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, which the US military quickly denied.
The Revolutionary Guards also said on state television they "stopped" four ships trying to transit the critical waterway.
US says attacks continue to degrade Iran's military capabilities
US forces, meanwhile, reported striking Iran with attacks designed to "continue degrading Iranian military capabilities," according to a statement by US Central Command shared on X.
In the biggest escalation since the foes resumed hostilities, Iran accused US forces of targeting civilian infrastructure, including an airport, a railway station and two bridges, and said it had struck US assets across the region.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 18, 2026 08:11 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Jordan says missile intercepted from Iran
US-Iran news LIVE: Jordan's armed forces intercepted 10 missiles from Iran on Saturday morning, Jordanian media reported.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:54 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran says two oil tankers explode in Hormuz, US rejects claim
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran said Saturday that two oil tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz hit mines and exploded, though the US military has disputed the claim.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:48 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran official warns of ‘full-scale invasion, annihilation’ if US continues 'war'
US-Iran news LIVE: Senior military advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaee, on Friday warned that Tehran could move beyond retaliatory strikes and launch what he described as a "full-scale invasion and annihilation" if the United States continues the ongoing conflict and military operation against the Islamic Republic following the collapse of the 14-point memorandum of understanding.
Rezaee, who is also a top official in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), issued the warning in a post on X, saying that both "diplomacy and negotiations" had ended and that further US military action could lead to a major escalation.
"Both diplomacy and negotiations, as well as war, are over; if America continues the war in the next 2-3 days, we will enter the stage of the enemy's 'full-scale invasion and annihilation'," Rezaee said.
He further warned that Iran would no longer limit its response to retaliatory actions if the conflict continued.
"In the event of activating this strategy, we will no longer settle for retaliation in kind, and no political border will provide security against Iran's offensive forces," he added.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:38 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran hits Kuwait's water plant
US-Iran news LIVE: In response to US strikes, Iran launched missiles into US-allied nations in the Mideast, including Qatar, a mediator in the war, and Kuwait, where one of the desert nation’s water desalination plants was damaged.
The region has endured days of back-and-forth attacks in a conflict increasingly focused on control of the strait, and the collapse of an interim ceasefire leaves no clear end in sight for the war that began more than four months ago.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:37 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: US targets bridges, military infrastructure in fresh strikes
US-Iran news LIVE: The United States and Iran escalated their attacks across the Middle East on Friday, trading strikes aimed at infrastructure and military targets as their battle over the Strait of Hormuz intensified.
The US expanded its attacks against Iran by hitting more bridges and energy sites and collapsing a tower at a key Iranian port, following through on President Donald Trump’s threats to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the waterway vital to world energy supplies.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:33 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: US ends seventh consecutive night of Iran strikes, CENTCOM says
US-Iran news LIVE: The US military has completed its seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran, US Central Command said on Friday, adding that it targeted military logistics infrastructure and other sites.
"More than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," CENTCOM said in a statement.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:32 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran says US bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain targeted
Iran also said that it targeted US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in a fresh wave of retaliatory attacks, hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced its seventh consecutive night of strikes.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:31 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Sirens go off in Bahrain
US-Iran news LIVE: Sirens went off in Bahrain as Iran and the US continued exchanging strikes in the Middle East for nearly a week now.