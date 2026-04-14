US-Iran war LIVE: Report claims US wanted 20-year 'nuclear activity suspension', Iran disagreed

US-Iran war news LIVE updates: As Islamabad peace talks over the weekend ended without a deal, reports suggest that the stalemate was caused over ‘suspension of nuclear activity’. While the US proposed a suspension for 20 years, Iran renewed the proposal and instead pitched a suspension of five years, the New York Times reported. The same issue had dampened the talks between Tehran and Washington in February that were held in Geneva, days after which US-Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, setting off a region-wide conflict. ...Read More

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon. Asif made these remarks a day after the Islamabad talks failed to clinch a deal.

The US and Iran could be headed towards another round of negotiations, even as tensions remain high, news agency AP reported. US President Donald Trump on Monday said “the right people” had reached out seeking a deal, while Iran’s envoy in Delhi signalled conditional openness to fresh talks but warned Tehran is prepared for “all options”.

Iran's stance on second round of talks

Iranian ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said Tehran is ready for another round of negotiations with the US provided there are no “unlawful demands”, even as it remains fully prepared for escalation if Washington proceeds with its blockade.

US considers another round of talks

US officials are deliberating the possibility of convening another in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires, although a final decision has not yet been taken, CNN reported. The officials are reviewing potential dates and locations, contingent on the progress of ongoing talks with Iran and regional mediators in the coming days.

Shipping halts in Hormuz Strait

Shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz appeared to be immediately affected. Lloyd’s List Intelligence wrote Sunday that “all traffic” through the Strait stopped after Trump’s announcement on Truth Social. Two vessels that had been leaving the strait reportedly turned back, reported news agency AP.

This comes after limited traffic had only just begun to resume following the earlier pause in hostilities.

US military has 16 warships in the Middle East

But military officials have offered few details about how a blockade of Iranian ports would actually work.

Aside from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, the US Navy has 11 destroyers, three amphibious assault ships, and a littoral combat ship, all in the waters of the Middle East, a defense official said.

A second defense official says no US warships are in the Persian Gulf — the body of water that forms most of Iran’s coastline. Trump said the blockade had taken effect Monday.