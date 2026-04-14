US-Iran war LIVE: Report claims US wanted 20-year 'nuclear suspension', Iran disagreed
US-Iran War LIVE: The US and Iran may be heading for fresh talks despite rising tensions, with Donald Trump saying “the right people” have reached out for a deal, while Iran signalled conditional openness but warned it is ready for “all options” amid stalled negotiations.
- 4 Mins agoTehran, Washington differ over duration of nuclear activity suspension
- 28 Mins agoTrump blames Iran's insistence on nuclear programme for failure of talks
- 46 Mins agoUN Secretary General calls on ‘all parties’ to respect navigation in Hormuz
- 49 Mins agoIran slams US on blockade
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoIran threatens ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoUS Iran war live updates: Ghalibaf's math salvo a US
- 1 Hr 20 Mins agoJD Vance says Iran must lead nuclear talks, seeks ‘conclusive commitment’
- 1 Hr 44 Mins agoUS-Iran war LIVE: US and Iran could be headed toward a second round of talks
US-Iran war news LIVE updates: Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon. Asif made these remarks a day after the Islamabad talks failed to clinch a deal. The US and Iran could be headed towards another round of negotiations, even as tensions remain high, news agency AP reported. US President Donald Trump on Monday said “the right people” had reached out seeking a deal, while Iran’s envoy in Delhi signalled conditional openness to fresh talks but warned Tehran is prepared for “all options”....Read More
Iran's stance on second round of talks
Iranian ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said Tehran is ready for another round of negotiations with the US provided there are no “unlawful demands”, even as it remains fully prepared for escalation if Washington proceeds with its blockade.
US considers another round of talks
US officials are deliberating the possibility of convening another in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires, although a final decision has not yet been taken, CNN reported. The officials are reviewing potential dates and locations, contingent on the progress of ongoing talks with Iran and regional mediators in the coming days.
Shipping halts in Hormuz Strait
Shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz appeared to be immediately affected. Lloyd’s List Intelligence wrote Sunday that “all traffic” through the Strait stopped after Trump’s announcement on Truth Social. Two vessels that had been leaving the strait reportedly turned back, reported news agency AP.
This comes after limited traffic had only just begun to resume following the earlier pause in hostilities.
US military has 16 warships in the Middle East
But military officials have offered few details about how a blockade of Iranian ports would actually work.
Aside from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, the US Navy has 11 destroyers, three amphibious assault ships, and a littoral combat ship, all in the waters of the Middle East, a defense official said.
A second defense official says no US warships are in the Persian Gulf — the body of water that forms most of Iran’s coastline. Trump said the blockade had taken effect Monday.
US-Iran war LIVE: Tehran, Washington differ over duration of nuclear activity suspension
US-Iran war LIVE: As talks between Tehran and Washington failed to clinch a deal in Islamabad, reports suggest that the two sides, among several other things, are differing over the duration of the nuclear activity suspension. While the US has proposed a suspension of 20 years, Iran has counter-proposed five years, the New York Times reported. Citing two Iranian officials, the report added that Tehran had made a similar proposal in February during Geneva talks. Just a few days after Geneva talks, US-Israel launched joint strikes on Iran and the entire region plunged into a war situation.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump blames Iran's insistence on nuclear programme for failure of talks
US-Iran war LIVE: As Tehran and Washington failed to seal a deal in the crucial Islamabad talks on Sunday, US President Donald Trump blamed Iran's insistence on n maintaining a nuclear programme for the failure of talks. Trump said he was “sure” Iran will eventually agree to abandon nuclear ambitions, and reiterated there would be no deal without that concession. This comes even as the two sides have indicated a second round of talks may be held soon.
US-Iran war LIVE: UN Secretary General calls on ‘all parties’ to respect navigation in Hormuz
US-Iran war LIVE: As US-imposed a blockade of ships entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas in the Gulf came into force at 1400 GMT Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on "all parties" to respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran and subsequently the United States blocked passage through the critical waterway.
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran slams US on blockade
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran slammed a US blockade around its ports on Monday as a "grave violation" of its sovereignty, as Washington and Tehran's belligerent rhetoric rattled a fragile truce.
"The imposition of a maritime blockade constitutes a grave violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iran's ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani wrote to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in a letter seen by AFP.
The "unlawful" blockade also "constitutes a serious violation of the fundamental principles of the international law of the sea," Iravani added.
via AFP
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran threatens ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman
US-Iran war LIVE: As US President Donald Trump said that the US military has started a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas, Iran responded with threats on ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Trump earlier vowed to block the Strait of Hormuz entirely as ceasefire talks between the US and Iran ended without a deal, raising questions about the fate of the current two-week truce that expires on April 22.
US Iran war live updates: Ghalibaf's math salvo a US
US Iran war live updates: Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf fired an unusual salvo at the United States this week — not in the language of diplomats or even satirists, but using a formula from mathematics. In a post on X, Ghalibaf warned that American pressure on Iran could trigger a chain reaction in global oil markets, so severe that Americans would look back fondly on today's fuel prices.
"Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade', soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–5 gas," he wrote.
With it he wrote a statistical formula: ΔO_BSOH > 0 ⇒ f(f(O)) > f(O). Looks intimidating, so we’ll come to that. Read here
US Iran war live updates: JD Vance says Iran must lead nuclear talks, seeks ‘conclusive commitment’
US Iran war live updates: US Vice President JD Vance said any further negotiations with Iran over a nuclear deal depend on Tehran’s willingness to engage, placing responsibility on Iranian authorities to advance the process, CNN reported.
“It’s a question that would be best put to the Iranians because the ball really is in their court,” Vance said in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Monday, according to the report.
He added that Washington is seeking a “conclusive commitment” from Iran that it will not develop a nuclear weapon.
US-Iran war LIVE: US and Iran could be headed toward a second round of talks
US-Iran war LIVE: The sides are weighing new in-person negotiations in a bid to reach a deal aimed at ending their six-week war before the ceasefire expires next week, two US officials and person familiar with the development said.
The three said discussions were still underway about a new round of talks, while a diplomat from one of the mediating countries went further to say Tehran and Washington have agreed to it.
All four spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic negotiations.
It’s unclear if the same level of delegation would be expected to attend, the diplomat and US officials said.