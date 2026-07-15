US-Iran war news LIVE: IRGC claims attack on Kuwait refinery; says Hormuz to remain shut until 'end of America's evils'

US-Iran war news LIVE: Bahrain and Kuwait came under attack after Iran launched retaliatory strikes in response to the latest US military offensive and the reimposition of a blockade on Iranian ports. Iran's IRGC earlier said it targeted US military facilities in Kuwait and a US-linked vessel, while also claiming responsibility for attacks on the US naval base at Bahrain's Al Juffair. ...Read More

The US military launched another round of strikes on Iran at 12:30 am IST on July 15, as it prepared to reinstate a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Trump drops proposed Hormuz transit fee

Donald Trump has scrapped his proposal to levy a 20% transit fee on cargo vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The anticipated revenue would instead come from investment commitments by Gulf nations, the US President has said.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued an advisory urging airlines to avoid operating flights through the airspace of several Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as over the Gulf of Oman.

Indian sailor killed in Iranian attack

An Indian sailor was killed and eight others were injured after two UAE oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in Omani waters near the Strait of Hormuz earlier, according to the UAE's defence ministry. The ministry of external affairs has condemned the attack.