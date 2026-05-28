US strikes Iran LIVE: US-Iran tensions escalate after fresh American strikes amid peace deal hopes

US strikes Iran LIVE: In fresh escalation in the war between the United States and Iran, the American forces on Wednesday struck Iran for the second time in a week on Wednesday and claimed that the strike was done in self defence after they observed some aggressive activity from the forces of the other side. ...Read More

Giving a glimpse of the extent of this escalation, two US armed forces officials told news agency The Associated Press that they shot down four Iranian drones and attacked a base from where a fifth drone was about to be launched. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that the Iranian drones posed threat to the Strait of Hormuz, a key trade waterway that has become a central point in the war that completes three months today.

According to a US official, who spoke to Reuters, the military site that they from where they claimed a fifth drone was going to be launched was an Iranian ground control station in Iran's Bandar Abbas.

"These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire," Reuters claimed the official as saying.

This strike comes after Trump, during a Cabinet meeting, had asserted that both the sides were nearing a deal and that Iran is “negotiating on fumes”.

US sanctions Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority

The United States late on Wednesday put Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body the Islamic Republic formed to control shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, under sanctions.

The US added the Persian Gulf Strait Authority to its Specially Designated Nationals list, according to Treasury Department's website.

The sanctions were reportedly imposed after US' strike on Iran on Wednesday night.