US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘US, Iran on edge…’, says Trump in big update after 'tense call' with Netanyahu

US-Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran said on Wednesday that it was reviewing a new US proposal aimed at ending the Middle East conflict, while President Donald Trump described the negotiations as being on the "borderline" between reaching an agreement and renewed military action as the conflict, under a temporary ceasefire, neared the three-month mark. ...Read More

Trump, who earlier said the talks were in their "final stages," later cautioned that diplomatic efforts could collapse rapidly.

"It's right on the borderline, believe me," AFP news agency quoted Trump telling reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington. "If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go."

Iran war news | Key points

US-Iran war status: An April 8 ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, brought an end to direct fighting between Iran, the United States and Israel, but verbal hostilities have continued to intensify. Trump has repeatedly warned of renewed military action, while Iranian officials have answered with increasingly sharp rhetoric and unabashed trolling through its social media handled.

Latest big updated on ceasefire by Trump: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said talks with Iran were in final stages, adding that an agreement could emerge "very quickly" or "in a few days." He, however, stressed that Tehran must provide "100 per cent good answers." “We’ll either have a deal or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty… but hopefully that won’t happen,” he said.

Iran's response to Trump: Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran had "received the points of view of the American side" and was currently reviewing them, AFP reported. He reiterated Iran's demands, including the release of frozen assets and the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports. Earlier, Tehran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Washington of attempting to reignite the conflict after Trump threatened further strikes unless Iran accepted a deal. Ghalibaf warned of a "forceful response", while Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared that any renewed conflict would extend well beyond the Middle East.

Strait of Hormuz: Although the temporary ceasefire on April 9 stopped active combat, it has not led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz - the strategic waterway that normally handles about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Wednesday warned that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could "trigger a severe global food price crisis" in the months ahead. The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the major obstacles in negotiations, with growing fears that the global economy could face further strain as pre-war oil reserves diminish.

Pakistan minister visits Tehran again: Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi travelled to Iran for the second time this week as mediation efforts continued amid stalled negotiations between Tehran and Washington, according to Iranian state media citing diplomatic sources in Islamabad.