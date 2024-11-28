US mission in Pakistan issues security alert, advises Americans to avoid Peshawar hotel

The US mission to Pakistan has issued a security alert, urging American citizens to avoid the Serena Hotel in Peshawar and its surrounding area, including the Peshawar Golf Club, until December 16. Relatives gather to collect the body of a person who was killed when gunmen fired on vehicles carrying Shia Muslims at a hospital in Parachinar, main town of Kurram district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.(AP)

The advisory, prompted by unspecified security concerns, directed US mission personnel to avoid the location. It also warned US nationals to reconsider travel plans to the region, emphasising the ongoing “Do Not Travel” advisory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to persistent terrorism threats.

The advisory comes even as at least 10 more people were killed and 21 others injured as sporadic clashes continued between Sunni and Shia tribes despite a ceasefire brokered between the two warring communities in Pakistan's restive northwest, police said on Wednesday.

The latest violence took place on Tuesday in Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Safety guidelines for US citizens

Avoid the Serena Hotel Peshawar and nearby areas.

Leave the area immediately if caught nearby unexpectedly.

Monitor local news for updates and reassess personal security measures.

Be mindful of surroundings and carry valid identification.

Cooperate with local authorities and review the Country Security Report for Pakistan.

What is do not travel advisory?

Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism.

The immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

The alert comes amid heightened security concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a region frequently targeted by militant activities. The US embassy has reiterated its call for Americans to adhere to official travel advisories to ensure their safety.

‘100 people killed’

Deputy Commissioner of Kurram Javedullah Mehsud said during the past week, 100 people have lost their lives, and 180 others have been injured in the clashes.

He said all parties will vacate their positions starting on Thursday, adding that both police and army personnel will remain deployed in Kurram.

The clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes in Kurram district started on Friday last week following Thursday's attack on a convoy of passenger vans near Parachinar in which 47 people were killed.

At least 37 people were killed and several others injured in the tribal sectarian violence over Friday and Saturday, police said. Nobody has claimed responsibility for Thursday's convoy attack.

A seven-day cease-fire was brokered between the Shia and Sunni communities on Sunday following meetings between a provincial government delegation and elders from both sects.

(With inputs from PTI)