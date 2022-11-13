Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / On North Korea, Biden says US, Japan and South Korea 'more aligned than ever'

On North Korea, Biden says US, Japan and South Korea 'more aligned than ever'

world news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 03:54 PM IST

Speaking in Cambodia after a trilateral meeting with Japan and South Korea, he called them "critical allies" that share the United States' concerns about North Korea's missile tests.

US President Joe Biden next to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) during a trilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit during the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Phnom Penh on November 13.
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his country, Japan and South Korea were "more aligned than ever" on North Korea, which he added has continued its "provocative behaviour".

Also Read| 'I feel good': Joe Biden's 1st remarks as Democrats set to keep Senate majority

Speaking in Cambodia after a trilateral meeting with Japan and South Korea, he called them "critical allies" that share the United States' concerns about North Korea's missile tests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
joe biden united states north korea south korea japan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP