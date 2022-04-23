US: Judge sentences man to life for 'evil' sex abuse of kids
- Brinson distributed and advertised child exploitation materials in 2016 and 2017 on a website dedicated to sexual abuse of children up to 5 years old, prosecutors said.
A Fresno man who was part a California child exploitation ring in which members filmed themselves sexually abusing more than 20 children and then distributed the footage on the dark web was sentenced to life in prison Friday, prosecutors said.
What John Richard Brinson Jr. did those children was “evil,” Judge André Birotte Jr. said in Los Angeles federal court.
"I don’t know how else to say it,” Birotte said.
Brinson, 28, pleaded guilty in July to one count of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise and four counts of production of child pornography, each representing a different victim.
“The life sentence imposed in this case is warranted by the defendant’s callous and violent abuse of children, some of whom were filmed while screaming in pain,” U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison said in a statement. “The child exploitation enterprise impacted more than 20 victims — children who were sexually assaulted, sometimes repeatedly, solely for the pleasure of this defendant and his cohorts.”
Brinson distributed and advertised child exploitation materials in 2016 and 2017 on a website dedicated to sexual abuse of children up to 5 years old, prosecutors said. The site on the dark web allowed him to hide his identity and meet two of his co-defendants, Arlan Harrell, of Hawthorne, and Moises Martinez, of San Jose.
Harrell and Martinez each separately brought children to Brinson's home that they abused together while shooting child pornography video.
Harrell, who pleaded guilty to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise, obtaining custody of a minor for purposes of producing child pornography, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, was sentenced to life in prison in February.
Martinez pleaded guilty to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise and production of child pornography and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.
Brinson's roommate, Keith Lawniczak, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child. He let Brinson live in the house for free and admitted that he benefited by being able to watch the sexual abuse, according to court documents.
-
Residents voice frustration online as Shanghai sees more deaths, cases
Shanghai on Saturday reported 12 more Covid-19 deaths and a sharp rise in local infections as residents of the financial hub found ways to evade online censorship to voice their frustration regarding the nearly month-long lockdown. A six-minute video titled Voice of April, describing the lockdown experience in Shanghai, has been widely circulating on Chinese social media despite censorship.
-
Beijing on alert after Covid-19 cases found in school, classes suspended
Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing. The Chinese capital also reported four other confirmed cases on Friday that were counted separately. Mainland China reported 24,326 new community-transmitted infections on Saturday, with the vast majority of them asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict “zero-COVID” strategy has drawn global attention.
-
Canada further relaxes Covid-related travel restrictions
“All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must also continue to wear a mask throughout their entire travel journey,” a statement issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada said. Canada “continues to take a measured approach to adjust border measures,” Canada's health minister Jean-Yves Duclos tweeted. The new measures will come into effect on Monday at 1am (10.30am IST). Children below 5 are already exempted from the test result requirement.
-
Police charge six minors for murder of Indo-Canadian student
Edmonton police announced on Friday that they charged seven juveniles with the murder of a 16-year-old Indo-Canadian student earlier this month. The homicide occurred on April 8 in the city of Edmonton in the province of Alberta. Paramedics treated and transported the victim, Karanveer Sahota to hospital. The “manner of death was deemed homicide,” Edmonton police said in a statement. Edmonton police service superintendent Shane Perka said Sahota's death was “senseless”, according to the Edmonton Journal.
-
Iran Revolutionary Guard general survives as gunmen kill his bodyguard
Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying a general of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Saturday morning, killing a bodyguard, state media reported. The report said Gen. Hossein Almasi survived the ambush — in Zahedan city of the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan Province — without any injury. It identified the fallen bodyguard as Mahmoud Absalan. Authorities have arrested some suspects but did not identify them, the report added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics