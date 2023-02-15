‘Not in a position…’: US on I-T surveys at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai

The United States has said it is aware of the Income Tax department's survey at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in New Delhi but it is not in a position to offer any judgment.US State Department spokesperson said Washington DC is aware of the ‘search’ of the BBC offices in Delhi by the income tax authorities. He asked the reporter to refer to the Indian authorities on the details of the search. He added that US supports the importance of free press around the world. Price said US continues to highlight the need for freedom of expression and religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world.

“I couldn't say. We're aware of the facts of these searches, but I'm just not in a position to offer a judgement”, he said when asked if the searches go against the spirit of democracy.

On Tuesday, the Income Tax department carried out survey operations for more than ten hours at the BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai and two other linked locations as part of its probe into alleged tax evasion.

According to officials, the survey was carried out to probe issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of the broadcaster's subsidiary firms. The officials alleged that BBC was ‘defiant and non-compliant’ despite being served notices in the past. ALSO READ: What's the difference between ‘survey’ and ‘search’?The BBC reacted on the income tax survey at its offices. “The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible”, the broadcaster tweeted. The survey operation by the tax authorities has triggered a massive political controversy as it comes days after the BBC aired a documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, chronicling the events which transpired during the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was serving as the state chief minister. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the BBC calling it a ‘Bhrasht, Bakwas Corporation (corrupt rubbish corporation). The opposition has slammed the move, with the Congress calling it an ‘undeclared emergency’.(With agencies inputs)

