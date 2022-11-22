Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US made wrong strategic move: China on why ties turned sour

Nov 22, 2022

US-China: Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is meeting with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin.

US-China: US and China flags are seen. (Reuters File)
The main reason for the current situation facing China and the United States is because the U.S. made the wrong strategic judgment, Chinese defence minister spokesman Tan Kefei said on a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.

Tan also said China is not responsible for the current state of relations.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is meeting with his U.S. counterpart U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

