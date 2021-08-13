Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US mandates Covid vaccines for govt healthcare workers
world news

US mandates Covid vaccines for govt healthcare workers

The move came as Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, said an additional Covid-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems.
Agencies | , Washington/london
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 07:41 AM IST
The rule will apply to around 25,000 department of health and human services employees who could come into contact with patients.(File Photo / AFP)

The US health department said on Thursday it will require all its public-facing healthcare workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, amid a surge in hospitalisations driven by the Delta variant of the virus. The rule will apply to around 25,000 department of health and human services employees who could come into contact with patients.

The move came as Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, said an additional Covid-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems.

Tens of thousands of bikers, meanwhile, roared into South Dakota this week for an annual motorcycle rally despite a renewed surge in coronavirus cases across the US.

In Britain, top scientists are warning the public not to be complacent, saying high levels of infection in the community are likely to lead to another spike in cases this autumn.

WHO urges China to back sharing data on cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called on the Chinese government to back the calls for the sharing of raw data on early Covid-19 cases as part of a wide, ongoing investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.

The European Medicines Agency said it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether there may be possible side-effects related to Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following some instances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

This clip from an Australian zoo is all about overload of koala cuteness. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP