US mandates Covid vaccines for govt healthcare workers

The US health department said on Thursday it will require all its public-facing healthcare workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, amid a surge in hospitalisations driven by the Delta variant of the virus. The rule will apply to around 25,000 department of health and human services employees who could come into contact with patients.

The move came as Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, said an additional Covid-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems.

Tens of thousands of bikers, meanwhile, roared into South Dakota this week for an annual motorcycle rally despite a renewed surge in coronavirus cases across the US.

In Britain, top scientists are warning the public not to be complacent, saying high levels of infection in the community are likely to lead to another spike in cases this autumn.

WHO urges China to back sharing data on cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called on the Chinese government to back the calls for the sharing of raw data on early Covid-19 cases as part of a wide, ongoing investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.

The European Medicines Agency said it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether there may be possible side-effects related to Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following some instances.