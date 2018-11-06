US midterm elections 2018 live: Voting begins in eastern states for crucial polls

Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump’s presidency, with control of Congress at stake.

As polling stations opened at 6:00 am (1100 GMT) on the East Coast, Republicans were keenly aware that losing their majority will hamstring his divisive, nativist political agenda over the next two years.

At stake are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 seats in the 100-member Senate, 36 governor’s posts and seats in state legislatures across the country.

Here are the live updates:

5:10pm IST Trump says Democrats have become radicalised “It’s all fragile. Everything I told you about, it can be undone and changed by the Democrats if they get in,” Trump told supporters Monday on a telephone “town hall” organized by his re-election campaign. “You see how they’ve behaved. You see what’s happening with them. They’ve really become radicalized.” “I would like to have a much softer tone. I feel to a certain extent I have no choice, but maybe I do,” he said.



