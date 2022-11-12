Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US midterm elections: Democrats hang on to Senate seat in Arizona, networks say

Published on Nov 12, 2022 10:28 AM IST

Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, edged out his Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and CBS television reported.

US midterm elections: US Senator Mark Kelly is seen.(AFP)
AFP |

President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held on to their Senate seat in Arizona, US networks projected Friday, leaving the party just one seat short of retaining control of the upper house of Congress.

Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, edged out his Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and CBS television reported.

