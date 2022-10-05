Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US military aid to Ukraine ‘immediate threat’: Russian envoy

US military aid to Ukraine ‘immediate threat’: Russian envoy

world news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 11:32 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "We perceive this as an immediate threat to the strategic interests of our country," Russia's ambassador to the United States Antonov said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Destroyed Yackivka village in Kharkiv region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
Reuters |

Washington's decision to send more military aid to Ukraine poses a threat to Moscow's interests and increases the risk of a military clash between Russia and the West, said Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States.

"We perceive this as an immediate threat to the strategic interests of our country," Antonov said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

Read more: Russia annexation move, nuclear threat discussed: Ukraine on PM-Zelensky call

"The supply of military products by the U.S. and its allies not only entails protracted bloodshed and new casualties, but also increases the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and Western countries."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP