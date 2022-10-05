US military aid to Ukraine ‘immediate threat’: Russian envoy

Washington's decision to send more military aid to Ukraine poses a threat to Moscow's interests and increases the risk of a military clash between Russia and the West, said Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We perceive this as an immediate threat to the strategic interests of our country," Antonov said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

Read more: Russia annexation move, nuclear threat discussed: Ukraine on PM-Zelensky call

"The supply of military products by the U.S. and its allies not only entails protracted bloodshed and new casualties, but also increases the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and Western countries."