US Treasury yields remained mostly unchanged on Tuesday morning as investors waited for important economic data and comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Markets were closely watching the upcoming US retail sales report for clues about the strength of the economy and the Fed's next interest rate decision.

US Treasury yields remain near 5.1% as investors await US retail sales data and the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision. (Bloomberg file photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 10-year US Treasury yield stayed near 5.1%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was broadly unchanged at 5.118% on Tuesday morning, showing little movement during the session.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Other Treasury yields also showed small movements. The 30-year Treasury yield edged slightly higher to 5.472%, while the 2-year Treasury yield fell by 2 basis points to 4.806%, according to CNBC.

US Treasury yields today

The latest Treasury market figures showed the following levels:

10-year Treasury yield: 5.099%, down 2.2 basis points.

1-month Treasury yield: 4.014%, down 0.1 basis point.

1-year Treasury yield: 4.612%, up 1 basis point.

2-year Treasury yield: 4.791%, down 3.6 basis points.

30-year Treasury yield: 5.455%, down 1.3 basis points.

3-month Treasury yield: 4.273%, up 1.6 basis points.

6-month Treasury yield: 4.48%, up 2.1 basis points.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage point. Treasury yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. This means bond prices generally fall when yields rise and increase when yields decline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage point. Treasury yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. This means bond prices generally fall when yields rise and increase when yields decline. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Bitcoin price falls to $64,000 as US rate hike fears and regulatory uncertainty weigh on crypto market

US retail sales data: What economists expect in October

US retail sales data is the main economic report investors are watching on Tuesday. The Commerce Department is scheduled to release October retail sales figures later on Tuesday morning. The report will give investors an idea of how much Americans spent on goods during the month.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Economists expect US retail sales to grow by 0.6% in October. This would be slower than the 0.8% growth recorded in September, according to CNBC.

Stronger retail sales could increase expectations of higher interest rates. If October retail sales grow more than economists expect, it could suggest that American consumers are continuing to spend strongly. This may strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher or raise them further to control inflation.

Fed interest rate decision: Markets expect December hike

Investors are also waiting for comments from three Federal Reserve officials. Fed officials Alberto Musalem, Christopher Waller and John Williams are scheduled to speak at separate public events on Tuesday. Investors will study their comments for clues about the central bank's future interest rate decisions, according to CNBC.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting are due on Wednesday. Investors will examine the minutes for more details about the Fed's October meeting, when policymakers decided to leave interest rates unchanged.

Markets are currently expecting a December interest rate hike. Traders are pricing in a 95% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage point, or 25 basis points, in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Also read: US Treasury yields fall as investors await Kevin Warsh's comments, US retail sales data and Fed minutes

Nvidia shares, AI stocks face pressure as US targets China loophole

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Technology and artificial intelligence stocks remained under pressure. A sell-off in major technology and AI stocks continued on Monday as calls grew for Nvidia founder Jensen Huang to return as the company's CEO.

Nvidia's board is reportedly not discussing Jensen Huang's return. A source familiar with the matter told CNBC on Monday that Nvidia's board of directors was not discussing bringing back the company's founder as CEO.

The US government is also moving to restrict Chinese access to Nvidia's computing power. The Commerce Department moved on Monday to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to lease Nvidia's computing power from data centres located in other countries.

Investors are also preparing for more US economic data later this week.

Thursday: The weekly initial jobless claims report will provide information about the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time.

Friday: The preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment report will offer an update on how American consumers feel about the economy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Overall, investors are closely watching economic data and Fed comments for clues about interest rates. The October retail sales report, Wednesday's FOMC minutes and upcoming employment and consumer sentiment figures could influence expectations about the Federal Reserve's next move.