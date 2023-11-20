15 USA states report ‘salmonella infections’, cantaloupes feared to be the cause

Many people in 15 USA states have fallen ill due to salmonella-infected cantaloupes, according to a report by CNN. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the matter. Cantaloupes (AP)

According to the report, at least 43 people have been hospitalised. Notably, salmonella bacteria is known to cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Infections caused by the bacteria can be fatal in some cases especially among children and people with weak immune systems. Some reports say that the number of people affected by the illness may be higher than what's been reported.

As per the report, similar cases have happened in Canada as well. Canadian authorities found salmonella bacteria on cantaloupes from Mexico which were genetically related to the strain that has infected people.

In the wake of the matter, Malichita brand whole cantaloupes from Mexico which were sold in stores between October 16 and October 23 have been recalled. Also Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe and fruit products sold in Oklahoma between October 30 and November 10 have been recalled.

Health authorities have asked consumers who have possession of the recalled fruits, to throw them away. CDC has also advised people to wash and sanitise any surfaces that might have come in contact with the recalled fruits.

As per the official website of CDC, symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days. As per CDC estimates, Salmonella bacteria lead to about 1.35 million infections, 26500 hospitalisations, and 420 deaths in the United States every year. Food is the source for most of these illnesses.

