150+ pro-Palestinian protesters arrested in NY demanding ceasefire in Gaza

More than 150 pro-Palestinian demonstrators, organized by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), were arrested on Friday night in Manhattan during a protest demanding a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The demonstration, which began at 5 p.m. in Bryant Park, escalated as protesters marched towards Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s Midtown office.

People take part in a 'March For Palestine', in London on October 21, 2023, to "demand an end to the war on Gaza". The UK has pledged its support for Israel following the bloody attacks by Hamas, which killed more than 1,400 people, and has announced that humanitarian aid to the Palestinians will be increased by a third -- an extra �10 million pounds ($12 million). Israel is relentlessly bombing the small, crowded territory of Gaza, where more than 3,400 people have been killed, most of them Palestinian civilians, according to the local authorities. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

Around 8 p.m., protesters seated themselves in uniformed lines on Fifth Avenue, disrupting traffic and drawing attention from passersby. Despite orders from the New York Police Department (NYPD) to disperse, the protesters chanted, "Ceasefire now!" as some were removed from their positions on the ground.

The NYPD, which confirmed the detentions, could not provide an exact count as the situation unfolded. Videos of the rally circulated online, showing demonstrators confronting police officers with chants of "Shame on you."

The DSA's New York City chapter took to social media, stating, "150+ New Yorkers are being arrested for demanding ceasefire in Gaza! Our movement won’t stand by while our government bankrolls war crimes. It’s time to end the blockade, send in humanitarian aid, and build a just & lasting peace."

This protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas conflict in New York City.

While the exact number of detainees remained unclear due to the ongoing incident, both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian movements have been organizing rallies in New York City since the outbreak of violence on October 7th. The conflict, which has seen Hamas launching attacks on Israel, has resulted in devastating casualties. Over 1,400 Israelis have lost their lives, more than 4,200 have been wounded, and at least 100 are being held hostage. On the Palestinian side, reports from Gaza health officials indicate that over 3,000 people have been killed, and more than 12,500 have been injured.

