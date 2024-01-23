2 Navy SEALs die as one falls into Arabian Sea, another jumps in to save him: ‘Exceptional warriors’

Two Navy SEALs tragically went missing in the rough seas during a nighttime ship-boarding mission in the Arabian Sea. The two men have been identified as Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram. The Navy SEALs disappeared into the water during a raid on a boat carrying illicit Iranian-made weapons to Yemen. It has been revealed that Christopher Chambers (L) died trying to save Nathan Gage Ingram (R) (Department of Defense via AP)

It has also been revealed that Chambers died trying to save Ingram. As Ingram started climbing the ladder onto the boat, he slipped and fell into the gap created by the waves between the vessel and the SEALs’ combatant craft. Chambers then jumped into the gap to rescue him, and both disappeared in the water.

“Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities,” Capt. Blake L. Chaney, commander of the Naval Special Warfare Group 1, said in a statement. “This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation.”

President Joe Biden also issued a statement at the White House, saying, “Jill and I are mourning the tragic deaths of two of America’s finest — Navy SEALs who were lost at sea while executing a mission off the coast of East Africa last week.” He said the SEALs represent “the very best of our country, pledging their lives to protect their fellow Americans. Our hearts go out to the family members, loved ones, friends, and shipmates who are grieving for these two brave Americans.”

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the US Navy’s 5th Fleet to examine whether the men were properly equipped and trained for the mission. The probe is also expected to determine whether proper procedures were followed, and examine the timing and approval of the raid, like the state of the seas and the weather.

Officials said that the commandos launched from the USS Lewis B. Puller, which is a mobile sea base, according to Fox 59. They were reportedly backed up by drones and helicopters. They loaded onto small special operations combat craft, that naval special warfare crew drove, to get to the boat. Officials said that SEALs train regularly for this type of boarding.

After the two slipped into the water, rescue crews searched for 10 days. The US Central Command later announced that they were declared dead. Chambers and Ingram “were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community,” said Chaney.