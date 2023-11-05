2023 New York City Marathon: Celebrities participating and prize pool

The annual New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 5, this year with more than 50,000 participants running across five boroughs. The runners will travel 26.2 miles or 42.16 kilometres. Among the participants, many famous faces will also be seen. This year 16 celebrities are joining the gruelling marathon, as revealed by the New York Road Runners Club.

Celebrities participating in the 2023 NYC Marathon

Sheinelle Jones- Today correspondent will make her 26.2 miles debut this year to celebrate her 45th birthday. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes- Former ABC correspondents Robach and Holmes are participating in this year's marathon. Nev Schulman- MTV's Catfish producer and host's participation this year marks his seventh TCS New York City Marathon. Matt James, Joe Amabile, and Zac Clark- The three ABC's Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members are returning this year. Patina Miller- CBS' Madam Secretary star is returning for her second marathon this year. She will also be singing the national anthem on the starting line. Luke Macfarlane- The Canadian-American actor famous for the TV show Brothers & Sisters is running the marathon with his partner and sister-in-law. Zdeno Chara- Slovak ice hockey defenceman and NHL star Chara is running his first-ever NYC marathon this year. Steve Mesler- American bobsledder and Olympics gold medalist Mesler is participating this year. Samantha Judge and Emily Rizzo- The wives of MLB all-stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo will also participate in the 2023 NYC Marathon. Casey Neistat- The 42-year-old American YouTuber, famous for filmmaking and vlogging is joining the star-studded list. Laura Dreyfuss- The American actress and singer, renowned for playing Madison McCarthy on the FOX musical series Glee will be running this year. Harry Hudson- The American singer-songwriter, known for songs like Cry For Love and Yellow Lights is running in this year's NYC marathon.

How much money will the winners receive?

The prize pool for the 2023 New York City Marathon is a whopping $900,000. Moreover, if the winner breaks any record, they will also receive additional prizes on top of the designated amount. The first-place winners in both male and female categories will receive $100,000 each. Meanwhile, the fastest runners in the same divisions will each get $25,000. Additionally, the winners in the wheelchair division will receive $35,000 each.

