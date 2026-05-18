London, A 23-year-old politician representing a local council in eastern England has created history by becoming the youngest Indian-origin Mayor in the United Kingdom.

23-yr-old elected youngest Indian-origin mayor of British town

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Tushar Kumar, a former student of Political Science from King's College London, took charge as the Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood at a ceremony last week.

The Labour councillor joined the Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council in 2023 and previously served in the role of Deputy Mayor.

"An incredible honour to officially become the Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood last night and, at 23 years old, the youngest ever Indian-origin Mayor in the history of the United Kingdom," said Kumar, in a statement following the ceremony.

"I am truly humbled by the trust placed in me and incredibly grateful for all the support, kindness and encouragement I have received throughout this journey. Thank you to everyone who attended the Mayor Making Ceremony at Fairway Hall and to all those who have supported me over the years – from residents, community organisations and fellow councillors, to my family and friends who have always believed in me," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He expressed gratitude to his predecessor, outgoing mayor Dan Ozarow, for his service and guidance during his previous tenure as Deputy Mayor and welcomed Councillor Linda Smith as his new Deputy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He expressed gratitude to his predecessor, outgoing mayor Dan Ozarow, for his service and guidance during his previous tenure as Deputy Mayor and welcomed Councillor Linda Smith as his new Deputy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I look forward to working closely together over the coming year serving our community. As Mayor, I want to focus on being present within the community, supporting local organisations and charities, and inspiring more young people to get involved in public service and community life. It is the privilege of a lifetime to serve the town I love," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I look forward to working closely together over the coming year serving our community. As Mayor, I want to focus on being present within the community, supporting local organisations and charities, and inspiring more young people to get involved in public service and community life. It is the privilege of a lifetime to serve the town I love," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As one of the youngest councillors to be elected while still a student in London, Kumar believes that "real change starts at the community level". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As one of the youngest councillors to be elected while still a student in London, Kumar believes that "real change starts at the community level". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council gave me a platform to listen, represent and act - making a difference where it truly matters, close to home," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council gave me a platform to listen, represent and act - making a difference where it truly matters, close to home," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kumar credits the Civic Leadership Academy of King's College London for helping improve his confidence and public speaking skills. He also gained experience with the University Officers' Training Corps during his time as a student of politics at the London institution.

"My time at King's has played a significant role in shaping my values and commitment to public service and I hope my story might inspire other students to see leadership and local impact as paths worth pursuing," said Kumar.

"I have built experience across policy, education, and research, including roles as a Policy Advisor at the Department for Work and Pensions and a Research Analyst for a national LGBTQ charity. I am passionate about youth empowerment and education, which led me to support literacy initiatives through Bookmark Reading Charity.

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"I enjoy volunteering, organising inclusive community events, and championing access to public services," he added.

Kumar has chosen WD6 Food Support as the focus charity for his mayoral term, a voluntary network helping the needy residents of the community.

The role of a local council Mayor is steeped in tradition and ceremony as a high representative of the area, bearing the official "chains of office".

The many engagements undertaken by the Mayor act as a link between the various groups and organisations in the town. They can share the views and concerns of the community with the council and also take the council's message out into the community. PTI AK ZH

ZH

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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