4/20 Deals: Here’s where to score deals on food, drinks, and desserts

April 20, or "4/20," has become the unofficial holiday of cannabis culture, celebrated by enthusiasts around the world. While the exact origins of the day are still up for debate, the most popular story points to a group of California high schoolers who would meet at 4:20 pm to indulge in some marijuana. 4/20 has evolved into a major cannabis celebration with legal status in numerous states. Various restaurants are participating by offering exclusive deals. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)

Fast forward to today, and 4/20 has grown into a mainstream celebration, with cannabis now legal for recreational use in 24 states and medical use approved in 39. To mark the occasion, businesses are offering special promotions, freebies, and limited-edition drops, and you don’t have to be part of the cannabis culture to enjoy these.

Also Read: Why is April 20 the unofficial marijuana holiday in US? How 4/20 became a day to remember

Savoury

To satisfy those savoury indulgences, individuals can visit the following food outlets to grab some amazing deals, as reported by CNN.

Jimmy John’s

The restaurant introduced a new Total Hot Chips box, which will comprise a sandwich, chips, a cookie and a mystery surprise for the customers.

Velvet Taco

They have brought back the 420 Blazin’ Taco for the day, which brings together mac and cheese, Flamin' Hot Cheetos chicken tenders, chile aioli, and a sweet crunch of Fruity Pebbles, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. At just $4.20, it’s the ultimate indulgence.

Mellow Mushroom

Using the code MEL420, Pretzel Bites will be available for $4.20 for the entire week. Customers can enjoy the offer both on dine-in and online.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe Rewards members can score a tasty deal just in time for 4/20. Get $5 off any order of $20 or more when placed through the app, now through April 20.

Red Lobster

A few locations are offering a $4.20 cocktail, which is made with Still G.I.N. by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, along with a Skittles sidecar.

Also Read: Easter egg scavenger hunt: 20 amazing riddles to brighten up young kids' day

Fast Food

Buffalo Wild Wings

On an order of $15, reward members can get a free sandwich, and on a $20 order, they can get 10 free boneless wings.

Popeyes

The Munchies Menu, available exclusively through the app or website, is serving up some tasty limited-time deals, including $4.20 sandwiches. Perfect for satisfying your cravings on 4/20, these special offers are only available for a short time.

Smashburger

Customers can grab four Classic Smash Singles for $20 while ordering in-store, via app or online.

Desserts

Insomnia Cookies

Celebrate 4/20 with some sweet deals! Use code GOODSTUFF to get $4.20 off a Deluxe Six-Pack, or enjoy free delivery on orders of $15 or more with the code GARDENING. Plus, starting April 18, swing by in-store and score a free mini flowerpot keychain while supplies last.

Magnolia Bakery

Celebrate 4/20 with a sweet treat! For just $11.99, you can grab a special duo featuring one vanilla and one chocolate cupcake, each filled with marshmallow and topped with rich peanut butter buttercream.

Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop

Support a woman-owned business this 4/20! Get 15% off all orders from the cookie company through April 30 with the code MUNCHIES.