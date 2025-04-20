Menu Explore
Easter egg scavenger hunt: 20 amazing riddles to brighten up young kids' day

BySumanti Sen
Apr 20, 2025 12:26 PM IST

Egg hunts are part of the events children enjoy on Easter, and when kids look forward to a fun activity, an Easter egg scavenger hunt is the best solution.

Egg hunts are part of the fun and games children enjoy on Easter. When kids look forward to a fun activity, an Easter egg scavenger hunt is the best solution.

Easter egg scavenger hunt: 20 amazing riddles to brighten up young kids' day (Unsplash - representational image)
Easter egg scavenger hunt: 20 amazing riddles to brighten up young kids' day (Unsplash - representational image)

On Easter Sunday, we have compiled 20 amazing riddles for the 9-14 year old age group to solve. If you want to make the scavenger hunt more exciting, you can give an extra treat to the person who finishes first.

20 fun riddles for children on Easter:

  1. Q: I have hands but cannot clap, what am I?

A: A clock.

  1. Q: What has many rings although it has no fingers?

A: A Telephone.

  1. Q: If you give me a drink, I die, but if you feed me, I grow. What am I?

A: A fire.

  1. Q. What do you bury alive and dig up dead?

A: A plant.

  1. Q: Drop it and it cracks, but smile at it and it smiles back.

A: A mirror.

  1. Q: What has to be broken before you can use it?

A: An egg.

  1. Q: I have blades, but I’m not a knife. What am I?

A: A fan.

  1. Q: I have a flag, but I’m not a pole. What am I?

A: A mailbox.

  1. Q: I run around the house, but do not move. What am I?

A: A fence.

  1. Q: I’m a bed without sheets, and I’m always dirty. What am I?

A: A flowerbed.

  1. Q. I'm carried on Easter with care and pride, with room for eggs and treats inside, made of straw or woven wood, holding goodies like I should. What am I?
  2. Easter basket.

12) Q. I can be noisy when I spin to make your clothes nice and clean.

  1. Washing machine.

13) Q: I go up and down, but never move. What am I?

A: A staircase.

14) Q: I have keys but no locks. I have space but no rooms. What am I?

A: A keyboard

15) Q: I can help remove the muck, jump right in with a rubber duck. What am I

A: Bathtub

16) Q: Hidden in a spot where you lounge, among the cushions I’ll be found. What am I?

A: A couch.

17) Q: I make bones hard and cookies soft. Babies love me. What am I?

A: Milk

18) Q: I dry as I get wetter. What am I?

A: A towel.

19) Q: I'm a paste that doesn’t glue. What am I?

A: Toothpaste

20) Q: I come in pairs and I’m easy to lose. What am I?

A: Socks

